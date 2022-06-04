How to Stream UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs. England Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Mobile, And More

fuboTV will stream four UEFA Nations League matches in conjunction with FOX Sports live. The first match will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 12 p.m. ET between Hungary and England. With the World Cup taking place in November rather than summer this year, it is crucial for national teams to get in high-quality matches before they head to the most important tournament in soccer. Catch this game with a a subscription to fuboTV.

How to Watch the UEFA Nations League: Hungary vs. England

Customers of DIRECTV, DISH, and all major cable companies will be able to order the event via iN Demand. This match will be the first of the four PPV games, all involving the English Men’s National Team. Each game will be available on PPV for $24.95.

About the UEFA Nations League

fuboTV announced in January that it had secured exclusive U.S. rights (all languages excluding Spanish and Portuguese) to stream select matches from UEFA through a six-year sublicense with FOX Sports. In addition to UEFA Nations League, fuboTV will stream European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2024 and 2028, European Qualifiers to FIFA World Cup 2026, Friendly Matches played by European nations controlled by UEFA, UEFA Euro2024 (five matches), and UEFA Euro2028 (five matches). Through its exclusive matches and the company’s carriage agreement with FOX Sports, subscribers can enjoy complete UEFA coverage with FuboTV.

“Soccer is about to heat up with UEFA Nations League, and we’re thrilled to bring select exclusive matches not only to FuboTV customers but to a broader audience through our PPV distribution partners,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “This marks the first time FuboTV has expanded distribution to customers of PPV, diversifying our revenue streams as we target profitability by 2025. Whether they watch on FuboTV, our broadly-distributed Fubo Sports Network or PPV, soccer fans won’t miss a minute of the action.”