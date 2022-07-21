How to Stream ViX+ on Sling TV

ViX+, the premium Spanish-language streaming service, with coverage of Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, as well as original shows and movies, just launched. You can add it to the Sling TV App and stream it on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, and VIZIO Smart TVs.

Through July 24th, you can get free access to ViX+ with your Sling subscription, and then it’s just $6.99 a month after that.

Click here to Sign-Up For Sling TV & ViX+ Add-On

Download the Sling TV App on Your Favorite Device

Log-in to Your Sling Account

Access the Full Library of ViX+ Shows, Movies, & Sports

What Can You Watch With ViX+?

ViX+ is a premium streaming service in Spanish that offers you original series, exclusive movie releases every week, soccer and much more. Featuring over 10,000 hours of ad-free entertainment programming and up to 7,000 hours of live sports. In addition to 70 exclusive series and movies in its first year.

ViX+ features content from prominent creators and storytellers such as Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez, Selena Gómez, Mario Vargas Llosa, and Leonardo Padrón. We have original premium series such as “María Félix, la doña”, “La mujer del diablo” and “My neighbor the cartel.”

Exclusive soccer matches from the best leagues in Latin America and Europe and the greatest coverage of Liga MX and UEFA Champions League.

How Much Does ViX+ on Sling TV?

You can subscribe to ViX+ on Sling TV for just $6.99 a month. You can pair it with any of their English or Spanish-language plans. For instance, when you combine it with their $10 “Best of Spanish TV” plan, you’ll add 22 more channels like Universo, Estrella TV, Azteca, Sony Cine, Discovery en Espansol, beIn Sports ñ, History Channel en Espanol„ and Nat Geo Mundo.

If you prefer, you can also pair it with their English language Sling Orange or Blue Plans ($25), which offer channels like ESPN, FS1, USA Network, Bravo, and more.

What Device Can You Use to Stream ViX+?

ViX+ is available to stream on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TVs. To stream on VIZIO or LG Smart TVs, you will need to sign-up to ViX+ through Sling TV App and watch in the Sling TV App.

Does Sling TV Offer a DVR?

While you can’t DVR content on ViX+, the full library will be available on-demand. If you subscribe to Sling TV Blue, Orange, or Best of Spanish TV, you will get a 50 Hour DVR – which can be upgraded to 200 hours for $5 month.