How to Stream WJC 2021 Final: U.S. vs. Canada Live For Free Without Cable

After wins over Finland and Russia respectively, U.S. and Canada win face each other for a chance to win the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship. Team USA is lead by Trevor Zegras (Anaheim), while Canada by Dylan Cozens (Buffalo), who are tied for the tournament lead with 10 points.

How to Stream 2021 World Juniors Final

Fortunately, the final will be streamed on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, meaning you can catch the game live.

In net for Canada will be Devon Levi, who has three shutouts in the tournament, while Spencer Knight will be in goal for the Americans. If Canada wins, it will be their second title in as many years, and third in four. The Americans haven’t won since 2017.

How to Stream WJC 2021 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 2021 Final with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream WJC 2021 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2021 Final with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $10 OFF their first month.

Get $10 OFF $30+ / month sling.com Get $10 OFF Your First Month & Showtime, STARZ, & EPIX For Free For 30 Days.

How to Stream IIHF 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship Final for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options