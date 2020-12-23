How to Stream World Juniors 2021 Ice Hockey Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

The NHL doesn’t return until January 13th, but you can still get your fill of hockey with the 2021 World Juniors. During the tournament, you will be able to watch the future of the NHL will soon-to-be stars like Cole Caulfield (Montreal), Trevor Zegras (Anaheim), Bowen Byram (Colorado), Jamie Drysdale (Anaheim), Alexander Holtz (New Jersey), and Kirby Dach (Chicago).

How to Stream 2021 World Juniors

When: December 25th - January 5th (Exhibition Games starting December 22nd)

TV: NHL Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

Fortunately, this year all games, including exhibition matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NHL Network is available to stream on Sling TV when you add their Sports Extra add-on. They are currently offer new subscribers $10 OFF their first month. Alternatively, you can also stream the games with fuboTV with their Sports Plus add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The first tournament game is at 2pm on Christmas Day between Slovakia and Switzerland. Later that night, Team USA will face Russia at 9:30pm ET.

The following day, Canada will face Germany at 6pm ET on December 26th in their first game of the tournament. The U.S. plays Austria at 9:30pm ET in their second game in as many nights.

How to Stream IIHF 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2021 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

2021 World Juniors Schedule

Friday, Dec. 25

Slovakia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Germany, 6 p.m. ET

United States vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26

Czech Republic vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Germany, 6 p.m. ET

Austria vs. United States, 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 27

Switzerland vs. Finland, 2 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Slovakia, 6 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Czech Republic, 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 28

Sweden vs. Austria, 6 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Slovakia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Czech Republic vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Austria, 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Slovakia vs. Finland, 2 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Switzerland, 6 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Russia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 31

Austria vs. Czech Republic, 2 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET

United States vs. Sweden, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1, 12 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2, 3:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, 7 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 4

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m. ET

Championship game, 9:30 p.m. ET