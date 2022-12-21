 Skip to Content
How to Stream World Juniors 2023 Ice Hockey Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

With the NHL season on their Christmas break, you can still get your fill of hockey with the 2023 World Juniors from Halifax and Moncton. During the tournament, you will be able to watch the projected top draft picks in the upcoming draft including Connor Bedard (Canada) and Adam Fantilli (Canada), as well as recent draft picks like Seattle Kraken rookie Shane Wright (Canada), Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Devils’ Luke Hughes (USA), and Arizona’s Logan Cooley (USA).

How to Stream 2023 World Juniors

Fortunately, this year all games, including exhibition matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. The first exhibition matches are on Wednesday, December 21st at 2:30pm ET with the United States vs. Sweden and Canada vs. Slovakia at 6:30pm ET.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 2023 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2023 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. At just $51 for a month of Sling Orange + Sports Extra – it is the least expensive way to watch the entire World Juniors. You will also get ESPN and TNT, which means you can watch all of the NHL action, including the 2023 Winter Classic.

The first tournament game is at 11 a.m. on Dec. 26 between Switzerland and Finland. Later that afternoon, the USA will face Latvia at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada will face the Czech Republic at 6:30 p.m. ET.

On December 28th, Slovakia will face Team USA at 4 p.m. ET, while Germany will face Canada at 6:30 p.m. ET. The following day (Dec. 29), the USA will face off against Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada takes on Austria at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In their final matches of the Qualifying Round, Team USA will play Finland at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada faces Sweden at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Stream IIHF 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NHL Network≥ $104.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

2023 World Juniors Schedule

Date Visitor Home Time (ET) Round TV
Wed, Dec 21 Sweden USA 2:30 PM Exhibition NHL Network
Wed, Dec 21 Canada Slovakia 6:30 PM Exhibition NHL Network
Fri, Dec 23 Switzerland Sweden 2:00 PM Exhibition NHL Network
Mon, Dec 26 Switzerland Finland 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Mon, Dec 26 Austria Sweden 1:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Mon, Dec 26 USA Latvia 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Mon, Dec 26 Canada Czechia 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Tue, Dec 27 Slovakia Finland 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Tue, Dec 27 Sweden Germany 1:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Tue, Dec 27 Latvia Switzerland 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Tue, Dec 27 Czechia Austria 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Wed, Dec 28 USA Slovakia 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Wed, Dec 28 Canada Germany 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Thurs, Dec 29 Finland Latvia 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Thurs, Dec 29 Czechia Sweden 1:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Thurs, Dec 29 Switzerland USA 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Thurs, Dec 29 Canada Austria 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Fri, Dec 30 Latvia Slovakia 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Fri, Dec 30 Austria Germany 4:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Sat, Dec 31 Slovakia Switzerland 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Sat, Dec 31 Germany Czechia 1:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Sat, Dec 31 Finland USA 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Sat, Dec 31 Sweden Canada 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network
Sun, Jan 2 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Quarterfinal NHL Network
Tue, Jan 4 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network
Tue, Jan 4 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network
Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Bronze Medal Game NHL Network
Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Gold Medal Game NHL Network

2023 World Juniors Preview

