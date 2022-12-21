How to Stream World Juniors 2023 Ice Hockey Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
With the NHL season on their Christmas break, you can still get your fill of hockey with the 2023 World Juniors from Halifax and Moncton. During the tournament, you will be able to watch the projected top draft picks in the upcoming draft including Connor Bedard (Canada) and Adam Fantilli (Canada), as well as recent draft picks like Seattle Kraken rookie Shane Wright (Canada), Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Devils’ Luke Hughes (USA), and Arizona’s Logan Cooley (USA).
How to Stream 2023 World Juniors
- When: December 26th - January 5th (Exhibition Games starting December 21st)
- TV: NHL Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV + fubo Extra add-on
Fortunately, this year all games, including exhibition matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. The first exhibition matches are on Wednesday, December 21st at 2:30pm ET with the United States vs. Sweden and Canada vs. Slovakia at 6:30pm ET.
How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on fuboTV
You can stream the World Juniors 2023 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.
How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on Sling
You can also stream the World Juniors 2023 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. At just $51 for a month of Sling Orange + Sports Extra – it is the least expensive way to watch the entire World Juniors. You will also get ESPN and TNT, which means you can watch all of the NHL action, including the 2023 Winter Classic.
The first tournament game is at 11 a.m. on Dec. 26 between Switzerland and Finland. Later that afternoon, the USA will face Latvia at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada will face the Czech Republic at 6:30 p.m. ET.
On December 28th, Slovakia will face Team USA at 4 p.m. ET, while Germany will face Canada at 6:30 p.m. ET. The following day (Dec. 29), the USA will face off against Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada takes on Austria at 6:30 p.m. ET.
In their final matches of the Qualifying Round, Team USA will play Finland at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada faces Sweden at 6:30 p.m. ET.
How to Stream IIHF 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|NHL Network
|≥ $104.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
2023 World Juniors Schedule
|Date
|Visitor
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Round
|TV
|Wed, Dec 21
|Sweden
|USA
|2:30 PM
|Exhibition
|NHL Network
|Wed, Dec 21
|Canada
|Slovakia
|6:30 PM
|Exhibition
|NHL Network
|Fri, Dec 23
|Switzerland
|Sweden
|2:00 PM
|Exhibition
|NHL Network
|Mon, Dec 26
|Switzerland
|Finland
|11:00 AM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Mon, Dec 26
|Austria
|Sweden
|1:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Mon, Dec 26
|USA
|Latvia
|4:00 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Mon, Dec 26
|Canada
|Czechia
|6:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Tue, Dec 27
|Slovakia
|Finland
|11:00 AM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Tue, Dec 27
|Sweden
|Germany
|1:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Tue, Dec 27
|Latvia
|Switzerland
|4:00 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Tue, Dec 27
|Czechia
|Austria
|6:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Wed, Dec 28
|USA
|Slovakia
|4:00 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Wed, Dec 28
|Canada
|Germany
|6:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Thurs, Dec 29
|Finland
|Latvia
|11:00 AM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Thurs, Dec 29
|Czechia
|Sweden
|1:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Thurs, Dec 29
|Switzerland
|USA
|4:00 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Thurs, Dec 29
|Canada
|Austria
|6:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Fri, Dec 30
|Latvia
|Slovakia
|11:00 AM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Fri, Dec 30
|Austria
|Germany
|4:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Sat, Dec 31
|Slovakia
|Switzerland
|11:00 AM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Sat, Dec 31
|Germany
|Czechia
|1:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Sat, Dec 31
|Finland
|USA
|4:00 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Sat, Dec 31
|Sweden
|Canada
|6:30 PM
|Qualifying Round
|NHL Network
|Sun, Jan 2
|TBD
|TBD
|6:30 PM
|Quarterfinal
|NHL Network
|Tue, Jan 4
|TBD
|TBD
|2:30 PM
|Semifinal
|NHL Network
|Tue, Jan 4
|TBD
|TBD
|6:30 PM
|Semifinal
|NHL Network
|Thurs, Jan 5
|TBD
|TBD
|2:30 PM
|Bronze Medal Game
|NHL Network
|Thurs, Jan 5
|TBD
|TBD
|6:30 PM
|Gold Medal Game
|NHL Network