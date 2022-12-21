How to Stream World Juniors 2023 Ice Hockey Championships Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

With the NHL season on their Christmas break, you can still get your fill of hockey with the 2023 World Juniors from Halifax and Moncton. During the tournament, you will be able to watch the projected top draft picks in the upcoming draft including Connor Bedard (Canada) and Adam Fantilli (Canada), as well as recent draft picks like Seattle Kraken rookie Shane Wright (Canada), Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Devils’ Luke Hughes (USA), and Arizona’s Logan Cooley (USA).

How to Stream 2023 World Juniors

Fortunately, this year all games, including exhibition matches will be available to stream on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. The first exhibition matches are on Wednesday, December 21st at 2:30pm ET with the United States vs. Sweden and Canada vs. Slovakia at 6:30pm ET.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 2023 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2023 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. At just $51 for a month of Sling Orange + Sports Extra – it is the least expensive way to watch the entire World Juniors. You will also get ESPN and TNT, which means you can watch all of the NHL action, including the 2023 Winter Classic.

The first tournament game is at 11 a.m. on Dec. 26 between Switzerland and Finland. Later that afternoon, the USA will face Latvia at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada will face the Czech Republic at 6:30 p.m. ET.

On December 28th, Slovakia will face Team USA at 4 p.m. ET, while Germany will face Canada at 6:30 p.m. ET. The following day (Dec. 29), the USA will face off against Switzerland at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada takes on Austria at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In their final matches of the Qualifying Round, Team USA will play Finland at 4 p.m. ET, while Canada faces Sweden at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Date Visitor Home Time (ET) Round TV Wed, Dec 21 Sweden USA 2:30 PM Exhibition NHL Network Wed, Dec 21 Canada Slovakia 6:30 PM Exhibition NHL Network Fri, Dec 23 Switzerland Sweden 2:00 PM Exhibition NHL Network Mon, Dec 26 Switzerland Finland 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network Mon, Dec 26 Austria Sweden 1:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Mon, Dec 26 USA Latvia 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Mon, Dec 26 Canada Czechia 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Tue, Dec 27 Slovakia Finland 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network Tue, Dec 27 Sweden Germany 1:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Tue, Dec 27 Latvia Switzerland 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Tue, Dec 27 Czechia Austria 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Wed, Dec 28 USA Slovakia 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Wed, Dec 28 Canada Germany 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Thurs, Dec 29 Finland Latvia 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network Thurs, Dec 29 Czechia Sweden 1:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Thurs, Dec 29 Switzerland USA 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Thurs, Dec 29 Canada Austria 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Fri, Dec 30 Latvia Slovakia 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network Fri, Dec 30 Austria Germany 4:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Sat, Dec 31 Slovakia Switzerland 11:00 AM Qualifying Round NHL Network Sat, Dec 31 Germany Czechia 1:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Sat, Dec 31 Finland USA 4:00 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Sat, Dec 31 Sweden Canada 6:30 PM Qualifying Round NHL Network Sun, Jan 2 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Quarterfinal NHL Network Tue, Jan 4 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network Tue, Jan 4 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Bronze Medal Game NHL Network Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Gold Medal Game NHL Network