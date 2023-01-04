 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NHL Network

How to Stream World Juniors Hockey 2023 Semi-Finals: USA vs. Canada Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

After Connor Bedard once again stole the show with a dramatic OT win for Canada over Slovakia, Team Canada will face Team USA in the Semi-Finals of the World Juniors 2023. The Americans had a slightly easier time in their QF matchup, drubbing the Germans 11-1.

The 2023 WJC Semi-Finals begin on January 4th at 2:30 p.m. ET, with Sweden and Czechia in the first of the two games. The much-anticipated matchup between Team USA and Canada will air at 6:30 p.m. ET. The entire World Juniors can be streamed on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV + fubo Extra add-on.

How to Stream 2023 World Juniors Semi-Finals

The winner of the Sweden vs. Czechia game will take on the winner of the USA vs. Canada on Jan. 5 for the Gold Medal of the 2023 WJC.

Team USA Won Group B and put up 11 on the Germans in the Quarterfinals. Logan Cooley had a hat trick and four points, while Ryan Ufko had five assists. Team USA will need a big game from Luke Hughes, along with Chaz Lucius and Rutger McGroarty to defeat the Canadians.

Canada finished second in Group A, behind Czechia, who is in the other Semi-Final. Slovakia came back from two goals down to the Canadians twice, but Canada ultimately prevailed on Connor Bedard’s OT goal. He had two goals in the game, along with an assist — giving him 21 points in just five World Juniors games.

He will once against likely be on a line with Kraken Forward Shane Wright and Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann in their attempt to bring down the Americans.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on fuboTV

You can stream the World Juniors 2023 with fuboTV with their fubo Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Stream WJC 2023 on NHL Network on Sling

You can also stream the World Juniors 2023 with Sling TV with their Sports Extra add-on. At just $51 for a month of Sling Orange + Sports Extra – it is the least expensive way to watch the entire World Juniors. You will also get ESPN and TNT, which means you can watch all of the NHL action, during the regular season and the playoffs.

How to Stream IIHF 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Juniors games live on NHL Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NHL Network≥ $104.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

2023 World Juniors Semi-Final Schedule

Date Visitor Home Time (ET) Round TV
Tue, Jan 4 Sweden Czechia 2:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network
Tue, Jan 4 Canada USA 6:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network
Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Bronze Medal Game NHL Network
Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Gold Medal Game NHL Network

2023 World Juniors Quarterfinals Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.