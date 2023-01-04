How to Stream World Juniors Hockey 2023 Semi-Finals: USA vs. Canada Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

After Connor Bedard once again stole the show with a dramatic OT win for Canada over Slovakia, Team Canada will face Team USA in the Semi-Finals of the World Juniors 2023. The Americans had a slightly easier time in their QF matchup, drubbing the Germans 11-1.

The 2023 WJC Semi-Finals begin on January 4th at 2:30 p.m. ET, with Sweden and Czechia in the first of the two games. The much-anticipated matchup between Team USA and Canada will air at 6:30 p.m. ET. The entire World Juniors can be streamed on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV + fubo Extra add-on.

How to Stream 2023 World Juniors Semi-Finals

The winner of the Sweden vs. Czechia game will take on the winner of the USA vs. Canada on Jan. 5 for the Gold Medal of the 2023 WJC.

Team USA Won Group B and put up 11 on the Germans in the Quarterfinals. Logan Cooley had a hat trick and four points, while Ryan Ufko had five assists. Team USA will need a big game from Luke Hughes, along with Chaz Lucius and Rutger McGroarty to defeat the Canadians.

Canada finished second in Group A, behind Czechia, who is in the other Semi-Final. Slovakia came back from two goals down to the Canadians twice, but Canada ultimately prevailed on Connor Bedard’s OT goal. He had two goals in the game, along with an assist — giving him 21 points in just five World Juniors games.

He will once against likely be on a line with Kraken Forward Shane Wright and Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann in their attempt to bring down the Americans.

2023 World Juniors Semi-Final Schedule

Date Visitor Home Time (ET) Round TV Tue, Jan 4 Sweden Czechia 2:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network Tue, Jan 4 Canada USA 6:30 PM Semifinal NHL Network Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 2:30 PM Bronze Medal Game NHL Network Thurs, Jan 5 TBD TBD 6:30 PM Gold Medal Game NHL Network