How to Stream WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 16

Backlash has traditionally been WWE’s first post-Wrestlemania PPV, and this year’s event will be the first to add Wrestlemania to the name. Wrestlemania Backlash is here, and many of the matches we’ll see this Sunday stem from Wrestlemania — so the name is fitting after all.

How to Stream WWE Wrestlemania Backlash for Free

When: Sunday, May 16 at 7 PM EST

Streaming: You can watch on Peacock

As of now, there are 6 total matches confirmed for Wrestlemania Backlash — 5 of them title bouts. With one more Smackdown before the event, we could still see additional matches set up, including those for the US Title or Intercontinental Title, both of which are missing from the card.

Here’s the full breakdown of matches (so far, and matches are subject to change):

WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Matches

Match Background Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman Triple threat match for the WWE Championship Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cesaro Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair Triple threat match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) (c) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Damian Priest vs. The Miz Lumberjack match

After vanquishing McIntyre at Wrestlemania, Lashley must now defeat the former champion and a former Universal champion in Braun Stroman. In the other world title bout, Cesaro finally gets his shot at the Universal Champion Roman Reigns — can Cesaro finally reach the mountaintop and claim his first world title in WWE? Or will the Tribal Chief send him back to the mid-card?

Both women’s titles are on the line, as Smackdown Women’s champ Bianca Belair battles Bayley in the former’s first PPV title defense since her heartwarming victory at Wrestlemania 37. On the Raw side, Rhea Ripley is in a Triple Threat match with former women’s champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair. We’ll also see a family affair for the Smackdown Tag Titles, as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode take on the father-son pairing of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Rounding out the bunch is a lumberjack match between Damian Priest and The Miz, who faced off in tag team action at Wrestlemania 37 with pop megastar Bad Bunny and John Morrison, respectively.