How to Switch to HBO Max After HBO Removed from Apple TV Channels

If you subscribed to HBO as an Apple TV channel, you may be upset to see that it’s no longer accessible.

HBO support says that Apple was supposed to send out an email about the whole situation and that email may offer a discount to sign up for HBO Max. So keep your eyes on your inbox. You could also simply cancel your subscription to the HBO Apple TV channel and take the plunge with a new HBO Max subscription.

How to Cancel HBO as an Apple TV Channel

Open Settings on Apple TV.

Go to Users and Accounts > [account name] Subscriptions and select a subscription.

Follow the onscreen instructions to change or cancel your subscription.

Sign up for HBO Max with this link, then download the HBO Max app to your Apple TV and sign in using the credentials you created.

If HBO Max finds an existing account (an HBO Max or HBO NOW account) associated with the email you select, you will have the opportunity to verify your email address or create a new account with a different email.

If none of this works, some users report success when they create a new HBO Max account using the same email address that’s associated with their Apple ID. If you encounter an issue logging in, try using the “reset password” feature and you should get an email allowing you to set up a new password, using that email address to move forward.