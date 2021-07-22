How to Switch to HBO Max After HBO Removed from Apple TV Channels

If you subscribed to HBO as an Apple TV channel, you may be upset to see that it’s no longer accessible.
HBO support says that Apple was supposed to send out an email about the whole situation and that email may offer a discount to sign up for HBO Max. So keep your eyes on your inbox. You could also simply cancel your subscription to the HBO Apple TV channel and take the plunge with a new HBO Max subscription.
How to Cancel HBO as an Apple TV Channel
- Open Settings on Apple TV.
- Go to Users and Accounts > [account name] Subscriptions and select a subscription.
- Follow the onscreen instructions to change or cancel your subscription.
- Sign up for HBO Max with this link, then download the HBO Max app to your Apple TV and sign in using the credentials you created.
If HBO Max finds an existing account (an HBO Max or HBO NOW account) associated with the email you select, you will have the opportunity to verify your email address or create a new account with a different email.
If none of this works, some users report success when they create a new HBO Max account using the same email address that’s associated with their Apple ID. If you encounter an issue logging in, try using the “reset password” feature and you should get an email allowing you to set up a new password, using that email address to move forward.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”