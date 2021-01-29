How to Upgrade to Disney Bundle with Hulu No Ads

You can now sign-up for a new Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu No Ads. While they still have a Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+ and Hulu with Limited Commercials for $12.99 a month, you can now get the Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads) for just $6 more, at just $18.99 a month.

With the Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads) for $18.99, you will save ~$6 a month as compared to if you got Disney+ ($6.99), ESPN+ ($5.99), and Hulu No Ads ($11.99) separately ($24.97 total).

Unfortunately for now, there is no one-click way to upgrade from the Disney Bundle that includes Hulu with Limited Commercials to one with Hulu No Ads. In order to do it, you have to follow these steps.

How to Upgrade From Disney Bundle with Hulu No Ads From Hulu with Ads

1. Cancel your Existing Disney+ Subscription

First, you must cancel your existing Disney Bundle with Hulu with Limited Commercials. You won’t get a refund for a partial month, so you’re best doing this as close to the end of your billing cycle.

To do this, click your “Profile” icon, select “Account” and then choose “Billing Details.” Once there select “Cancel” and choose to “Complete Cancellation.”

2. Reactivate your Disney+ Account

Click here to log-in your Disney+ account with your old email and password. Since you already have an existing account, it will just take you to choose your new billing options.

3. Choose The Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads)

On the checkout page, select the “Upgrade” button to choose the Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads)