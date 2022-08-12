How to Watch ‘13: The Musical’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Have the late summer blues got your kids down? No worries, parents, Netflix has you covered! The streaming service is debuting its newest coming-of-age story “13: The Musical” on Friday, Aug. 12. Based on the Broadway musical that launched the careers of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies, cord cutters everywhere can enjoy this family-friendly flick exclusively with a Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘13: The Musical’

“13: The Musical” follows Evan Goldman, a young Jewish boy about to turn 13 living his best life in New York City. He’s rudely jolted out of paradise, however, when his parents announce that they are divorcing. Now, Evan is forced to schlep halfway across the country with his mom to their new home in small-town Indiana. Evan must overcome the pressure of his upcoming Bar Mitzvah while dealing with his parents’ divorce and attempting to adjust to the social pressures of a new school.

The film stars Eli Golden (“Orange is The New Black”), Debra Messing (“Will And Grace”) and Josh Peck (“iCarly”). It is an adaptation of the Jason Robert Brown musical “13” which ran for 108 consecutive performances after its opening in 2008.

Although told from a Jewish perspective, it’s a tale about adolescence and the difficulties of growing up that will resonate with families everywhere.

No, not currently. “13: The Musical” is only available on Netflix, which does not currently offer free trials of any kind to new or existing customers.

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

