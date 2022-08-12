 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

How to Watch ‘13: The Musical’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

David Satin

Have the late summer blues got your kids down? No worries, parents, Netflix has you covered! The streaming service is debuting its newest coming-of-age story “13: The Musical” on Friday, Aug. 12. Based on the Broadway musical that launched the careers of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies, cord cutters everywhere can enjoy this family-friendly flick exclusively with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘13: The Musical’

About ‘13: The Musical’

“13: The Musical” follows Evan Goldman, a young Jewish boy about to turn 13 living his best life in New York City. He’s rudely jolted out of paradise, however, when his parents announce that they are divorcing. Now, Evan is forced to schlep halfway across the country with his mom to their new home in small-town Indiana. Evan must overcome the pressure of his upcoming Bar Mitzvah while dealing with his parents’ divorce and attempting to adjust to the social pressures of a new school.

The film stars Eli Golden (“Orange is The New Black”), Debra Messing (“Will And Grace”) and Josh Peck (“iCarly”). It is an adaptation of the Jason Robert Brown musical “13” which ran for 108 consecutive performances after its opening in 2008.

Although told from a Jewish perspective, it’s a tale about adolescence and the difficulties of growing up that will resonate with families everywhere.

Can You Stream ‘13: The Musical’ For Free?

No, not currently. “13: The Musical” is only available on Netflix, which does not currently offer free trials of any kind to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘13: The Musical’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    netflix.com

    Netflix

    Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

    Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

    Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

    Sign Up
    $9.99+ / month
    netflix.com

'13: The Musical' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.