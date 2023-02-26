How to Watch ‘1923’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The thrilling first season of “1923” is about to come to an end on Paramount+ . All season long, viewers have gotten to know and love a new generation of the Dutton clan, as well as the various allies and enemies that share their Montana home. It’s not an easy life, with natural disasters like plagues and droughts, not to mention a variety of villainous rogues all intent on bringing down Jacob and Cara Dutton. Will they succeed? You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About '1923' Season 1 Finale

A range war has pushed Jacob and Cara Dutton to the brink, and now they must decide their next moves. Will they be able to protect their Montana home, or will mining interests and other ranchers manage to shove them out? The feud between Whitfield, Banner, and the Duttons reaches the point of no return. Each has reached a point where lines have been crossed, and it can only end one way.

Spencer and Alexandra have ended their African adventures and are finally headed home. Little do they know, they’ll encounter a different kind of peril on their passenger ship home. Marshalls continue to track Teonna, whose murder of abusive nuns earlier in the season has sent her on the run. At last she finds a rare respite of hope, but is it anything more than a temporary glimmer?

