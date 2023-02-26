 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus

How to Watch ‘1923’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

The thrilling first season of “1923” is about to come to an end on Paramount+. All season long, viewers have gotten to know and love a new generation of the Dutton clan, as well as the various allies and enemies that share their Montana home. It’s not an easy life, with natural disasters like plagues and droughts, not to mention a variety of villainous rogues all intent on bringing down Jacob and Cara Dutton. Will they succeed? You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch '1923' Season 1 Finale

About '1923' Season 1 Finale

A range war has pushed Jacob and Cara Dutton to the brink, and now they must decide their next moves. Will they be able to protect their Montana home, or will mining interests and other ranchers manage to shove them out? The feud between Whitfield, Banner, and the Duttons reaches the point of no return. Each has reached a point where lines have been crossed, and it can only end one way.

Spencer and Alexandra have ended their African adventures and are finally headed home. Little do they know, they’ll encounter a different kind of peril on their passenger ship home. Marshalls continue to track Teonna, whose murder of abusive nuns earlier in the season has sent her on the run. At last she finds a rare respite of hope, but is it anything more than a temporary glimmer?

Can you watch '1923' Season 1 Finale for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘1923’ Season 1 Finale on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream '1923' Season 1 Finale?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'1923' Season 1 Finale Trailer

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.