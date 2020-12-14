How to Watch 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special Live Online Without Cable

iHeartRadio is once again doing their part in spreading the Christmas cheer with their annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special. The show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year aggregated another set of superstars to entertain the masses this holiday season. The show will be aired on The CW tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special

When: Monday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: The CW

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Depending on your local market, you will be able to stream The CW with different streaming services. Just add your Zip Code to our Channel Finder tool to see which service carries it in your market.

This year’s special iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup included Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd. Fans will not only got to see their incredible performances, but the event also will also take fans into the homes of today’s top artists as they shared their holiday traditions, according to z100.

The show originally took place on Thursday, Dec. 10 and was streaming via The CW App and CWTV.com, as well as across 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio App.

How to Stream the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special live on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options