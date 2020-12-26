How to Watch 2020 LendingTree Bowl: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky Live for Free Without Cable
On Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST, the Georgia State Panthers face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Georgia State Panthers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- When: Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•