2020 Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Olympic Men’s Basketball Semifinals - USA vs. Australia - Live Online For Free

Jeff Kotuby

After vanquishing the Spaniards, the U.S. men’s basketball team, aiming for its fourth consecutive gold medal, looks for revenge against Australia in the Olympic men’s basketball semifinals. Check out all the action live this Wednesday evening at 12:15 AM ET/9:15 p.m. PT on Peacock.

How to Watch The US Men’s Basketball Team vs. Australia at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Thursday, August 5 at 12:15 AM ET (Live), 12:15 PM ET / 4 PM ET (Delay)
TV: Peacock (Live) or NBC / USA Network (Tape Delay)
Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock Premium

You can watch every second of the US Men’s basketball team live through Peacock Premium. If you can remain spoiler-free and don’t mind watching on replay, the US men’s basketball team will feature prominently in NBC and NBCSN’s programming. Several streaming services offer a free trial to watch NBC, but we recommend 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV so you can also get the other channels showing Olympic events.

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). Customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

Can You Stream Peacock Premium For Free?

Peacock Premium doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without for just $4.99 a month.

US Men’s Basketball Team Olympics Semifinal Round TV Schedule

Day Event Live? Time Where to watch Stream now
Thursday, August 5 USA vs. Australia LIve 12:15 AM ET - 2 AM ET Peacock Sign Up
Thursday, August 5 USA vs. Australia Replay 12:15 PM - 5 PM NBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, August 5 USA vs. Australia Replay 4 PM ET - 8 PM ET USA Network Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream the US Men’s Basketball Team vs. Australia at the Tokyo Olympics for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the US Men’s Basketball Team using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
USA Network--
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network and NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Team USA Basketball Defeats Spain to Advance to Men's Semifinals

2020 Summer Olympics

