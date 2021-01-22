How to Watch 2021 AFC and NFC Championship Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile

After a season filled with surprises, the four teams in the 2021 AFC Championship and NFC Championship games all have the same thing in common — great quarterbacks. The Bucs with Brady, the Packers with Rodgers, the Bills with Allen, and the Chiefs with Mahomes.

How to Watch the AFC Championship/NFC Championship

When: Begins, Jan. 22 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (NFC)/CBS (AFC)

The first game on Sunday is the NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox. The matchup between the Buccaneers and the Packers brings to battle two of the best QBs in NFL History. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers meet in the playoffs for the first time. Brady is trying to get to the conference championship for a historic 14th time, while Rodgers is hoping to make his second Super Bowl.

In the AFC Championship, the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS, in a battle between the young guns. The Bills’ Josh Allen will try to lead the team to their first AFC title since 1994 – on a quest for their first Super Bowl in team history. Patrick Mahomes is trying to get the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season – but after a concussion – it isn’t certain he will play.

Though the playoffs are finally here, the season hasn’t been without its fair share of hiccups. COVID-19 diagnoses across several teams forced delays and shuffled schedules, but the show went on.

