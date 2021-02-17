How to Watch 2021 Australian Open Semi-Final: Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka Live For Free Without Cable

Tennis fans are in for a blockbuster in the Australian Open Semi-Final tonight. Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, is up against three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Williams is once again determined to make history, as she hopes to win her 24th Grand Slam title that would tie the record held by Australia’s Margaret Court.

How to Stream Serena/Osaka: 2021 Australian Open Semi-Final

When: Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10pm ET

TV: ESPN2

You can stream the 2021 Australian Open Semi-Final tennis tournament with a Live TV Streaming Service online. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. The match will air on ESPN2 at 10pm ET.

Williams’ last Australian Open win was in 2017 while she was two months pregnant with her daughter Olympia. Since then, Williams has lost four Grand Slam finals, one of which was against Osaka in a highly controversial match. During that 2018 US Open final, Williams received three code violations, including a game penalty during the final set.

Osaka is the No. 3 seed for this year’s Australian Open at just 23 years old. Her previous Grand Slam titles were won in the 2018 US Open against Williams, the 2019 Australian Open against Petra Kvitova, and the 2020 US Open against Victoria Azarenka.

Seven of William’s 23 Grand Slams came from the Australia Open, and Osaka has won the tournament at every Grand Slam semifinal she’s competed in.

“I definitely think this is the best match I’ve played this tournament,” Williams proclaimed after her quarterfinal win.

After a speedy quarterfinal, Osaka said, “[I’m] definitely really happy with how I played today. Every time I play [Su-wei], it’s always such a battle.”

With both having only dropped one set in the tournament, there’s no telling who will come out on top. A thrilling match appears likely as both women are leading with incredibly strong performances.

