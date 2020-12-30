 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2021 College Football Playoffs and New Year’s Bowl Games Live For Free Online

Stephanie Sengwe

The 2020 college football season is coming to an end and three games are going to determine who will ultimately become the champ in what has been a hectic season. The first two games of the playoffs will take place on News Years Day and will see Alabama go against Notre Dame as well as Clemson against Ohio State. The first match up will begin at 4 p.m. ET and both games airing on ESPN, which can be stream with a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Watch the College Football Playoffs

  • When: Begins Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

This year’s playoff are going to look a bit different as the coronavirus has forced some changes. Unlike in years past, the Rose Bowl game between Alabama Crimson Tide and Notre Dame Fighting Irish has been moved to Arlington, Texas due to the high rates of COVID-19 in California, Sporting News reports. The Sugar Bowl matchup between Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes will remain at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana. While some leagues have been strictly without audience members, the Superdome will allow 3,000 spectators to watch the game in person.

This year’s Sugar Bowl also comes with some residual feelings as both the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are reeling after their intense matchup last year. Debates are still raging on about whether or not the Tigers won by sheer luck after officials ruled two controversial calls in their favor. Either way, the game is slated to be a nail-biter as both teams are coming in to prove themselves.

How to Stream All 2020-21 College Bowl Games

Prior, to the College Football Playoffs, there will be key bowl games starting on December 30th. On 12/30, you will have the Cotton Bowl and on New Year’s Eve you’ll have the Liberty Bowl, Texas Bowl, and Arizona Bowl. On the January 2nd, you’ll have the Gator Bowl, Outback Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Orange Bowl.

Nearly every matchup will be on ESPN.

Date Time Bowl Away Home Channel Stream
12/30/2020 12:00 PM Duke's Mayo Bowl Wake Forest Demon Deacons Wisconsin Badgers ESPN
12/30/2020 4:00 PM Music City Bowl Iowa Hawkeyes Missouri Tigers ESPN
12/30/2020 8:00 PM Cotton Bowl Oklahoma Sooners Florida Gators ESPN
12/31/2020 12:00 PM Armed Forces Bowl Tulsa Golden Hurricane Mississippi State Bulldogs ESPN
12/31/2020 2:00 PM Arizona Bowl Ball State Cardinals San Jose State Spartans CBS Sports Network
12/31/2020 4:00 PM Liberty Bowl West Virginia Mountaineers Army Black Knights ESPN
12/31/2020 8:00 PM Texas Bowl Arkansas Razorbacks TCU Horned Frogs ESPN
1/1/2021 12:00 PM Peach Bowl Cincinnati Bearcats Georgia Bulldogs ESPN
1/1/2021 1:00 PM Citrus Bowl Auburn Tigers Northwestern Wildcats ABC
1/1/2021 4:00 PM Rose Bowl Notre Dame Fighting Irish Alabama Crimson Tide ESPN
1/1/2021 8:00 PM Sugar Bowl Ohio State Buckeyes Clemson Tigers ESPN
1/2/2021 12:00 PM Gator Bowl NC State Wolfpack Kentucky Wildcats ESPN
1/2/2021 12:30 PM Outback Bowl Ole Miss Rebels Indiana Hoosiers ABC
1/2/2021 4:00 PM Fiesta Bowl Oregon Ducks Iowa State Cyclones ESPN
1/2/2021 8:00 PM Orange Bowl Texas A&M Aggies North Carolina Tar Heels ESPN

How to Stream 2021 College Football Playoffs for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the College Football Playoffs live on ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

Ohio State vs Clemson - Preview & Prediction