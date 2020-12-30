How to Watch 2021 College Football Playoffs and New Year’s Bowl Games Live For Free Online

The 2020 college football season is coming to an end and three games are going to determine who will ultimately become the champ in what has been a hectic season. The first two games of the playoffs will take place on News Years Day and will see Alabama go against Notre Dame as well as Clemson against Ohio State. The first match up will begin at 4 p.m. ET and both games airing on ESPN, which can be stream with a 7-Day Free Trial.

When: Begins Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

This year’s playoff are going to look a bit different as the coronavirus has forced some changes. Unlike in years past, the Rose Bowl game between Alabama Crimson Tide and Notre Dame Fighting Irish has been moved to Arlington, Texas due to the high rates of COVID-19 in California, Sporting News reports. The Sugar Bowl matchup between Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes will remain at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana. While some leagues have been strictly without audience members, the Superdome will allow 3,000 spectators to watch the game in person.

This year’s Sugar Bowl also comes with some residual feelings as both the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are reeling after their intense matchup last year. Debates are still raging on about whether or not the Tigers won by sheer luck after officials ruled two controversial calls in their favor. Either way, the game is slated to be a nail-biter as both teams are coming in to prove themselves.

