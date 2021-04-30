How To Watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 1

Prepare your Mint Juleps and extravagant hats for the most anticipated horserace of the year as the Kentucky Derby takes place on May 1st at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY.

Kentucky Derby coverage begins on NBC Sports Network the day before the big race from noon to 6:00 p.m. ET on April 30th. Coverage will feature the Longlines Kentucky Oaks.

The following day will see Churchill Downs races broadcast on NBC Sports Network from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST before coverage moves to NBC from 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm EST for the main event.

The Kentucky Derby itself is on May 1 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 p.m. EST.

How To Watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby

When: 12 p.m. EST April 30th - 7:30 p.m .EST May 1st

TV: NBC Sports, NBC

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the American Triple Crown and pits the best performing 3-year-old horses in the country against one another in a star-studded spectacle. The race is run on the first Saturday in May and is 1 1/4 mile (10 furlongs) in length on a dirt track. The Kentucky Derby has been held at Churchill downs since its first running in 1875. This year will be the race’s 147th running.

Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Luis Saez, Essential Quality is expected to be this year’s favorite with a 5-0 racing career.

Here is a look at the field for the 2021 Kentucky Derby:

Post. Horse (Trainer/Jockey) Odds

Known Agenda (Todd Pletcher/Irad Ortiz, Jr.) 6-1 Like the King (Wesley Ward/Drayden Van Dyke) 50-1 Brooklyn Strong (Danny Velazquez/Umberto Rispoli) 50-1 Keepmeinmind (Robertino Diodoro/David Cohen) 50-1 Sainthood (Todd Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche) 50-1 O Besos (Gregory Foley/Marcelino Pedroza) 20-1 Mandaloun (Brad Cox/Florent Geroux) 15-1 Medina Spirit (Bob Baffert/John Velazquez) 15-1 Hot Rod Charlie (Doug O’Neill/Flavien Prat) 8-1 Midnight Bourbon (Steve Asmussen/Mike Smith) 20-1 Dynamic One (Todd Pletcher/Jose Ortiz) 20-1 Helium (Mark Casse/Julien Leparoux) 50-1 Hidden Stash (Vicki Oliver/Rafael Bejarano) 50-1 Essential Quality (Brad Cox/Luis Saez) 2-1 Rock Your World (John Sadler/Joel Rosario) 5-1 King Fury (Kenneth McPeek/Brian Hernandez Jr.) 20-1 Highly Motivated (Chad Brown/Javier Castellano) 10-1 Super Stock (Steve Asmussen/Ricardo Santana, Jr.) 30-1 Soup and Sandwich (Mark Casse/Tyler Gaffalione) 30-1 Bourbonic (Todd Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche) 30-1

