How to Watch 2021 March Madness For Free (or Cheap)

March Madness is here – and it’s easy to stream the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament for free – even if you don’t have a cable subscription. From NCAA March Madness Live to free trials of various Live TV Streaming Services – you have plenty of options to watch the games.

1. Watch with a Free Trial to a Live TV Streaming Service

You can stream all games on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV with a Live TV Streaming Service, like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

NCAA March Madness Live is a video streaming service that is a one-stop shop for all your men’s college basketball needs and is a must-have for anyone looking to stream the 2021 NCAA Tourney.

While to use the app completely, you can stream three hours for free without authenticating. That means you can watch games on TNT, TBS, and truTV.

If you want to watch more than three hours, you will need to unlock the app with your TV Everywhere credentials. If you sign-up for a service like Hulu Live TV, which offers a 7-day Free Trial, it will give you access to all the games in the March Madness App.

How to Stream March Madness Live on Various Devices

3. Get a Month of Live TV For Just $25

For a limited time, Sling TV is offering an entire month of their Sling Blue plan, which includes every game on TBS, TNT, and truTV for just $25 for your first month. Sling Blue includes TNT, TBS, and they are offering truTV included during March Madness.

Sling TV even has functionality where you can do a “Watch Party” with up to three of your friends.

4. Stream all games on CBS for Free on Paramount+

While you can stream CBS games for free on mobile in March Madness Live, if you want to watch every game on CBS for free on your connected TV device, you can do it from the Paramount+ app. For a limited time, can get a 30-Day Free Trial when you sign-up for the service.