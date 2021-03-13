How to Watch 2021 March Madness Selection Sunday Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Selection Sunday is one of the most cherished days on the sports calendar. 68 teams learn whether or not they’ll play in NCAA College Basketball Championship — or sit on the couch and watch it with the rest of us. Teams like Gonzaga, Morehead State, Mount St. Mary’s, and UNC-Greensboro have already punched their tickets to the dance, with more joining them over the weekend. Then, on Sunday, March 14, the selection committee will cast their votes and decide the field for the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

How to Watch the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Sunday

When: Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Following Selection Sunday, the “First Four” teams will square off. These teams are playing each other to get into the NCAA Tournament and consist of teams that were “on the bubble,” or teams whose candidacy for the tournament is questionable based on regular and conference tournament success. Once four teams are eliminated, the remaining teams join the now-field of 64 and get ready to duke it out.

The 64 teams are placed one of four 16-team brackets, usually separated by geographical location and organized by seed. Stronger teams get a lower-number seed and weaker teams draw a higher number seed. Don’t let the rankings fool you, though — there will be plenty of upsets, shockers, and Cinderella stories, especially in this year’s tournament.

Selection Sunday airs on CBS, but every single March Madness game afterwards will be broadcast on either TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. You can also stream every game on March Madness Live, the official NCAA app, which is bringing new features to the platform in 2021.

