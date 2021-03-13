 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CBS

How to Watch 2021 March Madness Selection Sunday Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Selection Sunday is one of the most cherished days on the sports calendar. 68 teams learn whether or not they’ll play in NCAA College Basketball Championship — or sit on the couch and watch it with the rest of us. Teams like Gonzaga, Morehead State, Mount St. Mary’s, and UNC-Greensboro have already punched their tickets to the dance, with more joining them over the weekend. Then, on Sunday, March 14, the selection committee will cast their votes and decide the field for the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

How to Watch the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Sunday

Following Selection Sunday, the “First Four” teams will square off. These teams are playing each other to get into the NCAA Tournament and consist of teams that were “on the bubble,” or teams whose candidacy for the tournament is questionable based on regular and conference tournament success. Once four teams are eliminated, the remaining teams join the now-field of 64 and get ready to duke it out.

The 64 teams are placed one of four 16-team brackets, usually separated by geographical location and organized by seed. Stronger teams get a lower-number seed and weaker teams draw a higher number seed. Don’t let the rankings fool you, though — there will be plenty of upsets, shockers, and Cinderella stories, especially in this year’s tournament.

Selection Sunday airs on CBS, but every single March Madness game afterwards will be broadcast on either TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS. You can also stream every game on March Madness Live, the official NCAA app, which is bringing new features to the platform in 2021.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99$5.99
CBS---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $5.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga leads final Power 36 before March Madness

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy