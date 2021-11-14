How to Watch the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Get ready for a night celebrating the most talented performers across the globe during the 2021 “MTV Europe Music Awards!” The show will air live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. It begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 14. You can watch the show live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
How to Watch the 2021 MTV EMAs
- When: Sunday, November 14 at 3 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CET
- TV: MTV
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
About the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’
The “MTV Europe Music Awards” will feature the best of the best from around the world. Saweetie, rapper, actress, and entrepreneur, takes the stage to host and perform at the “MTV Europe Music Awards.” Maluma, Måneskin, Kim Petras, OneRepublic, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, YUNGBLUD, Griff, girl in red, and many others are slated to perform as well.
The 2021 “MTV Europe Music Awards” nominees include:
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
Best Video
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
- Taylor Swift – willow
Best Collaboration
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
-
Calvin Harris
-
David Guetta
-
Joel Corry
-
Marshmello
-
Skrillex
-
Swedish House Mafia
-
Best Rock
-
Coldplay
-
Foo Fighters
-
Imagine Dragons
-
Kings Of Leon
-
Måneskin
-
The Killers
Best Alternative
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- WILLOW
- YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
- BTS
- LISA
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- ROSÉ
- TWICE
Best Group
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Best Push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- girl in red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- SAINt JHN
- The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for Good
- Billie Eilish - Your Power
- Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
- girl in red – Serotonin
- H.E.R. - Fight For You
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
How to Stream the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 “MTV Europe Music Awards” live on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MTV
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^
$6
|^
$6
|•