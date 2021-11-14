How to Watch the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Get ready for a night celebrating the most talented performers across the globe during the 2021 “MTV Europe Music Awards!” The show will air live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. It begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 14. You can watch the show live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the 2021 MTV EMAs

When: Sunday, November 14 at 3 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CET

TV: MTV

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’

The “MTV Europe Music Awards” will feature the best of the best from around the world. Saweetie, rapper, actress, and entrepreneur, takes the stage to host and perform at the “MTV Europe Music Awards.” Maluma, Måneskin, Kim Petras, OneRepublic, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, YUNGBLUD, Griff, girl in red, and many others are slated to perform as well.

The 2021 “MTV Europe Music Awards” nominees include:

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil

girl in red – Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

How to Stream the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

