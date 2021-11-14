 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MTV

How to Watch the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Get ready for a night celebrating the most talented performers across the globe during the 2021 “MTV Europe Music Awards!” The show will air live from Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. It begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 14. You can watch the show live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the 2021 MTV EMAs

About the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’

The “MTV Europe Music Awards” will feature the best of the best from around the world. Saweetie, rapper, actress, and entrepreneur, takes the stage to host and perform at the “MTV Europe Music Awards.” Maluma, Måneskin, Kim Petras, OneRepublic, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, YUNGBLUD, Griff, girl in red, and many others are slated to perform as well.

The 2021 “MTV Europe Music Awards” nominees include:

Best Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Best Pop

  • BTS
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
  • Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
  • Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
  • The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY

Best Video

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
  • Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
  • Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
  • Taylor Swift – willow

Best Collaboration

  • Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - GIRL LIKE ME
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
  • Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - INDUSTRY BABY
  • The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – STAY
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

  • Giveon
  • Griff
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Saweetie
  • The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

  • Calvin Harris

  • David Guetta

  • Joel Corry

  • Marshmello

  • Skrillex

  • Swedish House Mafia

  • Best Rock

  • Coldplay

  • Foo Fighters

  • Imagine Dragons

  • Kings Of Leon

  • Måneskin

  • The Killers

Best Alternative

  • Halsey
  • Lorde
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • WILLOW
  • YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

  • Bad Bunny
  • J. Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Best Hip Hop

  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Kanye West
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

  • BTS
  • LISA
  • Monsta X
  • NCT 127
  • ROSÉ
  • TWICE

Best Group

  • BTS
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Little Mix
  • Måneskin
  • Silk Sonic

Best Push

  • 24KGoldn
  • Fousheé
  • girl in red
  • Griff
  • JC Stewart
  • JXDN
  • Latto
  • Madison Beer
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Remi Wolf
  • SAINt JHN
  • The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

  • Ariana Grande
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Video for Good

  • Billie Eilish - Your Power
  • Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
  • girl in red – Serotonin
  • H.E.R. - Fight For You
  • Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
  • Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

How to Stream the 2021 ‘MTV Europe Music Awards’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 “MTV Europe Music Awards” live on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MTV^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: MTV + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.