Jobs
ESPN ESPN2
Fox CBS

How to Watch Every College Bowl Game Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

College football’s bowl season is upon us and while ESPN will play host to many of these games, not all of them are airing on the Worldwide Leader’s flagship station. Depending on the game, you’ll have to split time between ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, or FOX. Here’s the full slate of games, including when the games will be played and who’s playing in them.

How to Watch NCAA College Football Bowl Season Live Without Cable

Full College Bowl Game Schedule

New Year’s Six Bowl Games

DATE BOWL TIME (TV) MATCHUP
Dec. 30 Peach Atlanta 7 p.m. ESPN (10) Michigan State vs. (12) Pittsburgh
Jan. 1 Fiesta Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. ESPN (5) Notre Dame vs. (9) Oklahoma State
Jan. 1 Rose Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. ESPN (6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah
Jan. 1 Sugar New Orleans 8:45 p.m. ESPN (7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss

Other Bowl Games

DATE BOWL TIME (TV) MATCHUP
Dec. 17 Cure Orlando, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN2 Northern Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2)
Dec. 17 Bahamas Nassau, Bahamas Noon ESPN Middle Tenn. (6-6) vs. Toledo (7-5)
Dec. 18 New Orleans New Orleans 9:15 p.m. ESPN Marshall (7-5) vs. Louisiana (12-1)
Dec. 18 L.A. Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. ABC Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)
Dec. 18 LendingTree Mobile, Ala. 5:45 p.m. ESPN E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)
Dec. 18 Independence Shreveport, La. 3:30 p.m. ABC BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)
Dec. 18 New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M. 2:15 p.m. ESPN UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3)
Dec. 18 Boca Raton Boca Raton, Fla. 11 a.m. ESPN W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. App. State (10-3)
Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Conway, S.C. 2:30 p.m. ESPN Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6)
Dec. 21 Frisco Frisco, Tex. 7:30 p.m. ESPN UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)
Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Boise, Idaho 3:30 p.m. ESPN Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)
Dec. 22 Armed Forces Fort Worth, Tex. 8 p.m. ESPN Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6)
Dec. 23 Gasparilla Tampa 7:30 p.m. ABC Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)
Dec. 23 Frisco Classic Frisco, Tex. 3:30 p.m. ESPN Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6)
Dec. 24 Hawai’i Honolulu, Hawai’i 8 p.m. ESPN Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7)
Dec. 25 Camellia Montgomery, Ala. 2:30 p.m. ESPN Ball State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (7-5)
Dec. 27 Military Annapolis, Md. 2:30 p.m. ESPN ECU (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6)
Dec. 27 Quick Lane Detroit 11 a.m. ESPN W. Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4)
Dec. 28 Guaranteed Rate Phoenix 10:15 p.m. ESPN Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)
Dec. 28 Liberty Memphis 6:45 p.m. ESPN Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Miss. State (7-5)
Dec. 28 Holiday San Diego 5 p.m. FOX UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3)
Dec. 28 First Responder University Park, Tex. 3:15 p.m. ESPN Louisville (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)
Dec. 28 Birmingham Birmingham, Ala. Noon ESPN Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn 6-6)
Dec. 29 Alamo San Antonio 9:15 p.m. ESPN Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3)
Dec. 29 Cheez-It Orlando, Fla. 5:45 p.m. ESPN Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
Dec. 29 Pinstripe New York 2:15 p.m. ESPN Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6)
Dec. 29 Fenway Boston 11 a.m. ESPN Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4)
Dec. 30 Las Vegas Las Vegas 10:30 p.m. ESPN Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)
Dec. 30 Music City Nashville 3 p.m. ESPN Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)
Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Charlotte 11:30 a.m. ESPN N. Carolina (6-6) vs. S. Carolina (6-6)
Dec. 31 Arizona Tucson, Ariz. 4:30 p.m. Barstool Sports C. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)
Dec. 31 Tony the Tiger Sun El Paso, Tex. 12:30 p.m. CBS Miami (FL) (7-5) vs. Wash. State (7-5)
Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Jacksonville, Fla. 11 a.m. ESPN Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)
Jan. 1 Citrus Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. ABC Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)
Jan. 1 Outback Tampa, Fla. Noon ESPN2 Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4)
Jan. 4 Texas Houston 9 p.m. ESPN Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6)

We’ll have the College Football Playoff schedule at a later date. You can find that here.

How to Stream College Football Bowl Season for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch College Football Bowl Season live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
ESPN2---
ESPN---
CBS---$9.99
Fox---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPN, CBS, and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPN, CBS, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPN, CBS, and Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: ESPN2, ESPN, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPN, CBS, and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

College Football Bowl Game Super Preview 1.0 [Picks + Analysis]

