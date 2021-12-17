How to Watch Every College Bowl Game Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
College football’s bowl season is upon us and while ESPN will play host to many of these games, not all of them are airing on the Worldwide Leader’s flagship station. Depending on the game, you’ll have to split time between ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, or FOX. Here’s the full slate of games, including when the games will be played and who’s playing in them.
How to Watch NCAA College Football Bowl Season Live Without Cable
- When: Begins Friday, December 17 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FOX, CBS
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
Full College Bowl Game Schedule
New Year’s Six Bowl Games
|DATE
|BOWL
|TIME (TV)
|MATCHUP
|Dec. 30
|Peach Atlanta
|7 p.m. ESPN
|(10) Michigan State vs. (12) Pittsburgh
|Jan. 1
|Fiesta Glendale, Ariz.
|1 p.m. ESPN
|(5) Notre Dame vs. (9) Oklahoma State
|Jan. 1
|Rose Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. ESPN
|(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah
|Jan. 1
|Sugar New Orleans
|8:45 p.m. ESPN
|(7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss
Other Bowl Games
|DATE
|BOWL
|TIME (TV)
|MATCHUP
|Dec. 17
|Cure Orlando, Fla.
|6 p.m. ESPN2
|Northern Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2)
|Dec. 17
|Bahamas Nassau, Bahamas
|Noon ESPN
|Middle Tenn. (6-6) vs. Toledo (7-5)
|Dec. 18
|New Orleans New Orleans
|9:15 p.m. ESPN
|Marshall (7-5) vs. Louisiana (12-1)
|Dec. 18
|L.A. Los Angeles
|7:30 p.m. ABC
|Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)
|Dec. 18
|LendingTree Mobile, Ala.
|5:45 p.m. ESPN
|E. Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)
|Dec. 18
|Independence Shreveport, La.
|3:30 p.m. ABC
|BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)
|Dec. 18
|New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M.
|2:15 p.m. ESPN
|UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3)
|Dec. 18
|Boca Raton Boca Raton, Fla.
|11 a.m. ESPN
|W. Kentucky (8-5) vs. App. State (10-3)
|Dec. 20
|Myrtle Beach Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m. ESPN
|Tulsa (6-6) vs. Old Dominion (6-6)
|Dec. 21
|Frisco Frisco, Tex.
|7:30 p.m. ESPN
|UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)
|Dec. 21
|Famous Idaho Potato Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. ESPN
|Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)
|Dec. 22
|Armed Forces Fort Worth, Tex.
|8 p.m. ESPN
|Army (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-6)
|Dec. 23
|Gasparilla Tampa
|7:30 p.m. ABC
|Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)
|Dec. 23
|Frisco Classic Frisco, Tex.
|3:30 p.m. ESPN
|Miami (OH) (6-6) vs. North Texas (6-6)
|Dec. 24
|Hawai’i Honolulu, Hawai’i
|8 p.m. ESPN
|Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawaii (6-7)
|Dec. 25
|Camellia Montgomery, Ala.
|2:30 p.m. ESPN
|Ball State (6-6) vs. Georgia State (7-5)
|Dec. 27
|Military Annapolis, Md.
|2:30 p.m. ESPN
|ECU (7-5) vs. Boston College (6-6)
|Dec. 27
|Quick Lane Detroit
|11 a.m. ESPN
|W. Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4)
|Dec. 28
|Guaranteed Rate Phoenix
|10:15 p.m. ESPN
|Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)
|Dec. 28
|Liberty Memphis
|6:45 p.m. ESPN
|Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Miss. State (7-5)
|Dec. 28
|Holiday San Diego
|5 p.m. FOX
|UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3)
|Dec. 28
|First Responder University Park, Tex.
|3:15 p.m. ESPN
|Louisville (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)
|Dec. 28
|Birmingham Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon ESPN
|Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn 6-6)
|Dec. 29
|Alamo San Antonio
|9:15 p.m. ESPN
|Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Oregon (10-3)
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It Orlando, Fla.
|5:45 p.m. ESPN
|Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
|Dec. 29
|Pinstripe New York
|2:15 p.m. ESPN
|Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6)
|Dec. 29
|Fenway Boston
|11 a.m. ESPN
|Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4)
|Dec. 30
|Las Vegas Las Vegas
|10:30 p.m. ESPN
|Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)
|Dec. 30
|Music City Nashville
|3 p.m. ESPN
|Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)
|Dec. 30
|Duke’s Mayo Charlotte
|11:30 a.m. ESPN
|N. Carolina (6-6) vs. S. Carolina (6-6)
|Dec. 31
|Arizona Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m. Barstool Sports
|C. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)
|Dec. 31
|Tony the Tiger Sun El Paso, Tex.
|12:30 p.m. CBS
|Miami (FL) (7-5) vs. Wash. State (7-5)
|Dec. 31
|TaxSlayer Jacksonville, Fla.
|11 a.m. ESPN
|Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)
|Jan. 1
|Citrus Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. ABC
|Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)
|Jan. 1
|Outback Tampa, Fla.
|Noon ESPN2
|Penn State (7-5) vs. Arkansas (8-4)
|Jan. 4
|Texas Houston
|9 p.m. ESPN
|Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6)
We’ll have the College Football Playoff schedule at a later date. You can find that here.
How to Stream College Football Bowl Season for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch College Football Bowl Season live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount Plus.
