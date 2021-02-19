How to Watch 2021 NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe

The NHL hosts not one, but two outdoor games this weekend at Lake Tahoe. On Saturday, February 20, the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche square off, while the Philadelphia Flyers face the Boston Bruins on Sunday, February 21.

How to Watch The 2021 NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe

When: Saturday February 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET & Sunday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBCSN

Stream: You can stream it with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Four of the best NHL teams will be in action this weekend, as two of the West Division’s best and the East Division’s top two teams do battle. The “NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe” two-game set will not feature fans and will be set on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course. All four teams will wear their Reverse Retro jerseys.

In game one, the Vegas Golden Knights, led by Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty, face off against the Colorado Avalanche, spearheaded by a pair of bright young talents in Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Vegas currently sits four points above Colorado in the West Division standings, though both trail the division-leading St. Louis Blues. Can Colorado manage to power past Vegas? Or will the Golden Knights’ offensive firepower be too much for the Avs to handle?

Sunday’s game features another installment of the classic Philadelphia and Boston rivalry, when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Boston Bruins. The Bruins currently lead the East Division, though the Flyers are in a deadlock with the Capitals and Islanders right underneath them. A Philly win would go a long way to grabbing a playoff spot, but the Bruins’ “Perfection Line” of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak are a formidable bunch, combining for 47 total points this early in the season.

The Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe are just the latest in a long line of outdoor-themed games produced by the NHL and NBC. The pair launched the NHL Winter Classic and televised 11 NHL Stadium Series matchups. Since its inception in 2008, the NHL Winter Classic telecasts on NBC represent the most-watched single NHL game telecasts on record. Both this year’s Winter Classic and the 2021 Stadium Series games were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Tirico will call both games this weekend alongside Eddie Olczyk in the booth and Brian Boucher serving as the on-ice correspondent. NBC Sports’ Rutledge Wood will serve as an on-site reporter in Lake Tahoe. It will mark Tirico’s outdoor NHL game play-by-play debut.

All Live TV Streaming Options