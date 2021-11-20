How to Watch the ‘2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony’ Live for Free on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

The “2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” will premiere on Saturday, November 20 at 8 PM. Dance along to performances by Christina Aguilera, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, among other talents. You can watch it with a a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony’ Premiere

When: Saturday, November 20 at 8 PM

TV: HBO

Stream: Watch with a a subscription to HBO Max

About ‘2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony’

On October 30, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio, the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The nominees for this year included Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dionne Warwick.

In the Performer category was Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. The Early Influence Award inductees were Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron. The Musical Excellence Award had LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads as nominees. The receiver of the Ahmet Ertegun Award was Clarence Avant.

As a representation of the diverse genre that is rock & roll, there were performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Foo Fighters, LL Cool J, and The Go-Go’s.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is an internationally celebrated museum that generates approximately $36.5 million to the Cleveland economy.

To be eligible for the induction, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior. Voters across the globe have the choice of over 1,200 artists, including living inductees, historians, as we members of the industry. When being considered for the awards, some factors are the artist’s musical influence on other artists, the innovation and superiority in style and technique, and the length and depth of their career and work.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s mission has always been and continues to be: “To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, and engaging programs.”

