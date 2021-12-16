How to Watch 2021 Texas High School Football State Championships Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
High school football is nothing short of its own religion in Texas, and the fact that state football championships are airing on television should tell you all you need to know about how much Texans love their high school football.
One key storyline to watch: Westlake looks to earn its third-straight state championship to cap head coach Todd Dodge’s career. He’s retiring after this year.
You can watch every school’s championship games on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Plus. Here’s when and where to watch them:
How to Watch Texas High School Football State Championships Live Without Cable
- When: Starting Thursday, December 16
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
|Date
|Time
|Group
|Matchup
|Network
|Thursday, December 16
|11 AM ET
|2A Division 2
|Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1)
|Bally Sports Southwest
|3 PM ET
|3A Division 1
|Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0)
|Bally Sports Southwest
|7 PM ET
|3A Division 2
|Franklin (15-0) vs. Gunter (15-0)
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Friday, December 17
|11 AM ET
|4A Division 1
|LBJ (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0)
|Bally Sports Southwest
|3 PM ET
|4A Division 2
|China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1)
|Bally Sports Southwest
|7 PM ET
|5A Division 1
|Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0)
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Saturday, December 18
|11 AM
|5A Division 2
|Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1)
|Bally Sports Southwest
|3 PM ET
|6A Division 1
|Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1)
|Bally Sports Southwest Plus
|7 PM ET
|6A Division 2
|Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1)
|Bally Sports Southwest Plus
How to Stream Texas High School Football State Championships for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. One of these providers allows you to watch Texas High School Football State Championships live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. Learn more about DIRECTV STREAM.
