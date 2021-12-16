How to Watch 2021 Texas High School Football State Championships Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

High school football is nothing short of its own religion in Texas, and the fact that state football championships are airing on television should tell you all you need to know about how much Texans love their high school football.

One key storyline to watch: Westlake looks to earn its third-straight state championship to cap head coach Todd Dodge’s career. He’s retiring after this year.

You can watch every school’s championship games on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Plus. Here’s when and where to watch them:

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. One of these providers allows you to watch Texas High School Football State Championships live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. Learn more about DIRECTV STREAM.

