How to Watch 2021 Wimbledon Men’s Final Online Live For Free Without Cable

Wimbledon’s main event is set — and it’s a true match of David vs. Goliath. Playing the role of David is 25-year-old Italian Matteo Berrettini, the 7th seed in this year’s Wimbledon tournament, who is making his first-ever Grand Slam finals appearance. His opponent? The world’s top-ranked tennis player, slayer of legends like Nadal and Federer, and 5-time Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic. Can Berrettini pull off a shocking upset? Or will “The Joker” cement his legacy with another Grand Slam win? We’ll find out this Sunday, July 11, at 9 AM ET on ESPN.

How to Watch the 2021 Wimbledon Men’s Final

When: Sunday, July 11 at 9 AM ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

2021 Wimbledon Men’s Final Background

Djokovic needs no introduction, even to the casual sports fan. He’s dominated tennis for the last decade alongside fellow legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. As his peers start to crumble — Father Time is undefeated, after all — the Joker continues to dominate.

A win Sunday would be Djokovic’s sixth, giving him three straight Wimbledon championships, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since Federer won 5 straight Wimbledons from 2003-07. The win would also put Djokovic alone in third place, with just Pete Sampras (7) and Federer (8) in front of him in the Open Era. The Joker won his second, third, fourth, quarterfinal, and semifinal matches in straight sets, with only Brit Jack Draper taking the first set from him in his opening round matchup.

Suffice to say, Berrettini has a mountain to climb to defeat Djokovic. He’s currently a +380 underdog to win Sunday’s contest according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Djokovic getting -480 odds to win. A win Sunday might just be one of the biggest upsets in tennis history. Good luck, kid — you’ll need it.

How to Watch the 2021 Wimbledon Men’s Final for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Wimbledon Men’s final live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

