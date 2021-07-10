How to Watch 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Final Online Live For Free Without Cable

The women’s side of the 2021 Wimbledon Finals bracket is set. Aussie Ashleigh Barty, the top-seeded competitor in this year’s tournament, will face 8-seeded Czech Republic representative Karolina Pliskova in a match of two women looking for their first Wimbledon title. The women’s singles championship starts off the festivities on Saturday, June 10, at 9 AM ET on ESPN.

How to Watch the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Final

When: Saturday, July 10 at 9 AM ET

TV: ESPN

Wimbledon Women’s Championship Final Background

Wimbledon 2021 will be Ashleigh Barty’s attempt at a second Grand Slam singles title. She won her first-ever Grand Slam finals appearance in 2019, winning that year’s French Open over Pliskova’s countrywoman Marketa Vondrousova. Barty has had an impressive run to the final, with wins over French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova and former world #1 Angelique Kerber to get here.

Speaking of Pliskova, this will also be her second Grand Slam finals appearance, though she lost to Kerber at the 2016 US Open. Which woman will overcome the other and have a happy ending to their second Grand Slam finals run?

