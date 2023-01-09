How to Watch 2023 College Football National Championship: Georgia vs. TCU Live For Free Without Cable

There’s one final game yet to play in the 2022-23 NCAA college football season. The stage is set for the national championship game between TCU and Georgia. The game will be held Monday, Jan. 9, and will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN. Will TCU pull off the upset, or will Georgia walk away from the game as back-to-back national champions? You’ll have to watch to find out, and you can do so with a Subscription to Sling TV.

When: Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV

The contest will pit No. 3 TCU against No. 1 Georgia. TCU managed to amass a 13-1 record in the 2022 regular season, while Georgia brought home a W in each contest to finish the season a perfect 14-0, including playoff games.

Georgia is coached by Kirby Smart, and rose to its position by becoming a recruiting powerhouse. It’s a roster loaded with talent, and it’s no wonder the team finished in the AP Top 10 for the sixth straight season overall. Georgia is the reigning national champion, and are favored to win by 12.5 points.

TCU has been hearing about its underdog status all season, however, and is unlikely to tune into the chatter now. The team is coached by first-year head man Sonny Dykes, who transformed a roster with good potential into a powerhouse that has steamrolled competition all the way to the national championship game.

For the first time since 2019, the MegaCast fan favorite Field Pass returns to the national championship on ESPN2. “Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary of the game, anchored by Pat McAfee, who will roam the sidelines of SoFi Stadium. McAfee will call the action from the unique vantage point, joined by A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler and “Boston” Connor Campbell, as well as a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022-23 College Football National Championship using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

