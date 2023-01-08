How to Watch 2022-23 FCS Championship Game, North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State, Live For Free Without Cable

Football seasons in at every level of competition are winding down in the U.S., and the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) of NCAA’s Division I is no exception. The FCS Championship game is set for Sunday, Jan. 8, when regional rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota State will clash to take home the title on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN+. The NDSU Bison have won nine of the last 11 FCS championships; will their dynasty continue? Find out by watching the 2022-23 FCS Championship with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The 2022-23 FCS Championship game will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

North Dakota State may have its championship pedigree to lean on, but its road to the championship game has been a bumpy one. The Bison narrowly defeated the 7th-seeded UIW Cardinals in the FCS playoffs, completing just one out of 12 passes in the game.

South Dakota State has had a much easier path to the final game. The team demolished its three playoff opponents by a combined 78 points, and running back Isaiah Davis has racked up over 400 rushing yards in the three contests.

NDSU and SDSU have played a total of 113 times in their history. North Dakota State holds the advantage, posting a 63-45-5 record against South Dakota State. But the SDSU Jackrabbits have won the last three games the teams have played, and enter the championship contest ranked No. 1 overall in the FCS.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022-23 FCS Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

