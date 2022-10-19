How to Watch 2022 American League Championship Series, Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Live for Free Without Cable

After a slight delay, the American League Championship Series (ALCS) is finally here. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Houston Astros are set to take on the New York Yankees on TBS with a trip to the World Series on the line. Houston’s star-studded roster comes up against one of the most historic teams in baseball, with record-setting Aaron Judge leading the way for the Yankees. You can watch every second of the action of the 2022 ALCS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 ALCS

The last three innings of Games 1 and 4 of the ALCS will be offered via an alternative livestream on the Bleacher Report app with your TV Everywhere credentials.

What is the cheapest option to stream the 2022 ALCS?

With Sling TV, you will be able to watch the ACLS on TBS, as well as the NLCS on FS1 & FOX with their Sling Blue Plan, which is available for 50% OFF Your First Month (just $17.50).

You can also stream TBS, FOX, and FS1 with Hulu + Live TV ($70), YouTube TV ($65), and DIRECTV STREAM ($70), which has a 5-Day Free Trial. fuboTV carries FOX/FS1, but doesn’t carry TBS. They do carry MLB Network, which will simulcast the TBS games in Spanish.

About the 2022 ALCS

The Houston Astros are returning to the ALCS for a sixth straight season having won the league last year en route to their World Series loss to the Atlanta Braves. Led by José Altuve and a starting pitching rotation headlined by Justin Verlander, the team has been able to put the 2019 sign-stealing scandal that rocked all of baseball behind them. The Astros had the best record in the American League this season with 106 wins and swept the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

The New York Yankees are led by Aaron Judge this season, who broke the single season AL home run record this season by hitting 62 long balls. Their rotation is led by Gerrit Cole, the wins leader of the American League in the 2021 season. The Yankees reached 99 wins this season, winning the AL East and defeating the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS before advancing to the championship series.

Check out the full schedule of games below:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wednesday, Oct. 19 7:37 p.m. New York Yankees at Houston Astros TBS Thursday, Oct. 20 7:37 p.m. New York Yankees at Houston Astros TBS Saturday, Oct. 22 1:00 p.m. Houston Astros at New York Yankees TBS Sunday, Oct. 23 1:00 p.m. Houston Astros at New York Yankees TBS Monday, Oct. 24 1:00 p.m. New York Yankees at Houston Astros (if necessary) TBS Tuesday, Oct. 25 7:07 p.m. Houston Astros at New York Yankees (if necessary) TBS Wednesday, Oct. 26 7:37 p.m. New York Yankees at Houston Astros (if necessary) TBS

How to Stream 2022 ALCS on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 ALCS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

