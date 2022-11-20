How to Watch 2022 American Music Awards Live for Free Without Cable

Once again, it’s time to celebrate the hottest music and top artists of the year! The 2022 American Music Awards are live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles this weekend. You don’t want to miss the action-packed 50th annual music event with Wayne Brady hosting and D-Nice as DJ. Tune in live on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET to see which of the nominees receive awards. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The awards show is also available to stream on-demand via Hulu the following day.

About the 2022 American Music Awards

At the 2022 American Music Awards, viewers will want to watch live to see which of the biggest names in music walk away with awards. The categories span many music genres and honor rising stars and music legends alike.

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Adele, Beyoncé, Drake, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd are all up for a chance to take home the award for Artist of the Year. Up for New Artist of the Year are Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin, and Steve Lacy.

Throughout the event, many different artists will take the stage to perform solo or in collaboration with other musicians. Some of the performances include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Tems, Wizkid, and Yola.

The 2022 American Music Awards feature nominees from Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022. Nominees from this eligibility period were then voted for by fans, which ultimately determines whether they win or not. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

