How To Watch 2022 Annual Academy of Country Music Honors Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The Academy of Country Music Honors is returning to TV, and coming to a broadcast network for the first time. Tuesday, Sept. 13 on FOX, you’ll be able to see some of the biggest names in country music gather together to celebrate this year’s ACM Honors winners. The show will be hosted by reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM award winner Carly Pearce, who will also give an on-stage performance. Watch all of the speeches and performances with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors

About The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors

The ACM Honors took place on Aug. 24, but will air on FOX on Sept. 13. The event will celebrate several award winners, including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Shania Twain. Trace Adkins will perform a cover of the classic Hank Williams Jr.’s “A Country Boy Can Survive” to promote the upcoming debut of Fox’s country music drama “Monarch.”

The show will feature some of the biggest names in the country music scene as presenters and performers, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Warren Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Ernest, Jesse Frasure, Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, Hardy, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more.

“We are thrilled to bring one of our industry’s favorite and most poignant nights back to primetime television and to kick off our first-ever ACM partnership with Fox,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside, according to Music Row. “Being our 15th anniversary show makes the return to television even more special and a great opportunity to bring ACM Honors to the fans to experience the admiration and respect that our country community has for its own through emotional tributes and unique performances.”

Can You Stream The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors For Free?

If you’re not a DIRECTV Stream customer already, yes! DIRECTV Stream offers its new subscribers a five day free trial, so sign up today if you’d like to stream The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Promo For The ACM Honors on Fox

