How To Watch 2022 Annual Academy of Country Music Honors Live for Free Without Cable

The Academy of Country Music Honors is returning to TV, and coming to a broadcast network for the first time. Tuesday, Sept. 13 on FOX, you’ll be able to see some of the biggest names in country music gather together to celebrate this year’s ACM Honors winners. The show will be hosted by reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM award winner Carly Pearce, who will also give an on-stage performance. Watch all of the speeches and performances with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors

When: Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET TV: FOX

Stream: Watch on FOX

About The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors

The ACM Honors took place on Aug. 24, but will air on FOX on Sept. 13. The event will celebrate several award winners, including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Shania Twain. Trace Adkins will perform a cover of the classic Hank Williams Jr.’s “A Country Boy Can Survive” to promote the upcoming debut of Fox’s country music drama “Monarch.”

The show will feature some of the biggest names in the country music scene as presenters and performers, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Warren Brothers, Brooks & Dunn, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Ernest, Jesse Frasure, Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Mickey Guyton, Hardy, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more.

“We are thrilled to bring one of our industry’s favorite and most poignant nights back to primetime television and to kick off our first-ever ACM partnership with Fox,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside, according to Music Row. “Being our 15th anniversary show makes the return to television even more special and a great opportunity to bring ACM Honors to the fans to experience the admiration and respect that our country community has for its own through emotional tributes and unique performances.”

