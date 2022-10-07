 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2022 Austin City Limits music festival starts Friday, Oct. 9. Don’t worry if you can’t make it down to Texas, because thanks to an exclusive agreement, you’ll be able to stream the entire event via Hulu! The festival will feature performances by some of the biggest names in music including Paramore, Flume, Diplo, and more. Check below for a full schedule of performances below, and see it all from the comfort of your couch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival

About 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival

The Austin City Limits festival started in 1976, and has been celebrating the city as a destination for live musical performances for five decades. This year’s performers will be separated into two channels on Hulu, check out which channel is carrying your favorite acts (and at what time) below.

Channel 1

Date Time (ET) Act
Friday, Oct. 7 2:05 p.m. Asleep At The Wheel
2:45 p.m. Cassandra Jenkins
3:30 p.m. Noah Cyrus
4:15 p.m. Charlotte Cardin
6:15 p.m. Jazmine Sullivan
7:00 p.m. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
9:00 p.m. Billy Strings
10:15 p.m. The Chicks
Saturday, Oct. 8 2:05 p.m. The Ventures
2:40 p.m. The Future X
3:25 p.m. The Aquadolls
4:05 p.m. Role Model
5:15 p.m. Conan Gray
6:25 p.m. Wallows
7:30 p.m. Sofi Tukker
8:35 p.m. Big Boi
9:45 p.m. The War on Drugs
11:00 p.m. Flume
Sunday, Oct. 9 2:05 p.m. Glove
3:00 p.m. Taipei Houston
3:45 p.m. Larry June
4:50 p.m. Muna
6:00 p.m. Spoon
7:00 p.m. Paramore
8:00 p.m. Marcus Mumford
9:15 p.m. Kacey Musgraves

Channel 2

Date Time (ET) Act
Friday, Oct. 7 2:05 p.m. Tamino
2:50 p.m. Nation of Language
3:45 p.m. ZAI1K
4:15 p.m. Kevin Morby
5:00 p.m. Gabriels
6:00 p.m. Thebrosfresh
7:00 p.m. James Blake
8:00 p.m. Gayle
9:00 p.m. L’Imperatrice
10:00 p.m. Arlo Parks
11:00 p.m. Omar Apollo
Saturday, Oct.8 2:05 p.m. Spill Tab
2:50 p.m. Slayyyter
3:35 p.m. Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodelicos
4:45 p.m. Tyla Yaweh
5:45 p.m. The Midnight
7:00 p.m. Samia
8:00 p.m. Sabrina Claudio
9:00 p.m. Manchester Orchestra
10:00 p.m. Tobe Nwigwe
11:15 p.m. Diplo
Sunday, Oct. 9 2:05 p.m. Danielle Ponder
3:00 p.m. Dehd
3:45 p.m. Goth Babe
4:45 p.m. Bia
6:00 p.m. Oliver Tree
7:00 p.m. 6LACK
8:00 p.m. Japanese Breakfast
9:00 p.m. The Marias
10:00 p.m. Big Wild
11:15 p.m. Goose

Can You Stream 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival For Free?

Yes, if you’re not already subscribed to Hulu! Hulu offers new customers a 30-day free trial to either its ad-free or ad-supported tier.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Austin City Limits 2022 Teaser:

