How to Watch 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival Live for Free Without Cable

The 2022 Austin City Limits music festival starts Friday, Oct. 9. The festival will be streamed via Hulu and will feature performances by some of the biggest names in music including Paramore, Flume, Diplo, and more.

How to Watch 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival

When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. ET

About 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival

The Austin City Limits festival started in 1976, and has been celebrating the city as a destination for live musical performances for five decades. This year’s performers will be separated into two channels on Hulu, check out which channel is carrying your favorite acts (and at what time) below.

Channel 1

Date Time (ET) Act Friday, Oct. 7 2:05 p.m. Asleep At The Wheel 2:45 p.m. Cassandra Jenkins 3:30 p.m. Noah Cyrus 4:15 p.m. Charlotte Cardin 6:15 p.m. Jazmine Sullivan 7:00 p.m. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 9:00 p.m. Billy Strings 10:15 p.m. The Chicks Saturday, Oct. 8 2:05 p.m. The Ventures 2:40 p.m. The Future X 3:25 p.m. The Aquadolls 4:05 p.m. Role Model 5:15 p.m. Conan Gray 6:25 p.m. Wallows 7:30 p.m. Sofi Tukker 8:35 p.m. Big Boi 9:45 p.m. The War on Drugs 11:00 p.m. Flume Sunday, Oct. 9 2:05 p.m. Glove 3:00 p.m. Taipei Houston 3:45 p.m. Larry June 4:50 p.m. Muna 6:00 p.m. Spoon 7:00 p.m. Paramore 8:00 p.m. Marcus Mumford 9:15 p.m. Kacey Musgraves

Channel 2

Date Time (ET) Act Friday, Oct. 7 2:05 p.m. Tamino 2:50 p.m. Nation of Language 3:45 p.m. ZAI1K 4:15 p.m. Kevin Morby 5:00 p.m. Gabriels 6:00 p.m. Thebrosfresh 7:00 p.m. James Blake 8:00 p.m. Gayle 9:00 p.m. L’Imperatrice 10:00 p.m. Arlo Parks 11:00 p.m. Omar Apollo Saturday, Oct.8 2:05 p.m. Spill Tab 2:50 p.m. Slayyyter 3:35 p.m. Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodelicos 4:45 p.m. Tyla Yaweh 5:45 p.m. The Midnight 7:00 p.m. Samia 8:00 p.m. Sabrina Claudio 9:00 p.m. Manchester Orchestra 10:00 p.m. Tobe Nwigwe 11:15 p.m. Diplo Sunday, Oct. 9 2:05 p.m. Danielle Ponder 3:00 p.m. Dehd 3:45 p.m. Goth Babe 4:45 p.m. Bia 6:00 p.m. Oliver Tree 7:00 p.m. 6LACK 8:00 p.m. Japanese Breakfast 9:00 p.m. The Marias 10:00 p.m. Big Wild 11:15 p.m. Goose

Can You Stream 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival For Free?

Yes, if you’re not already subscribed to Hulu! Hulu offers new customers a 30-day free trial to either its ad-free or ad-supported tier.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.