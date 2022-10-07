How to Watch 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival Live for Free Without Cable
The 2022 Austin City Limits music festival starts Friday, Oct. 9. Don’t worry if you can’t make it down to Texas, because thanks to an exclusive agreement, you’ll be able to stream the entire event via Hulu! The festival will feature performances by some of the biggest names in music including Paramore, Flume, Diplo, and more. Check below for a full schedule of performances below, and see it all from the comfort of your couch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival
- When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival
The Austin City Limits festival started in 1976, and has been celebrating the city as a destination for live musical performances for five decades. This year’s performers will be separated into two channels on Hulu, check out which channel is carrying your favorite acts (and at what time) below.
Channel 1
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Act
|Friday, Oct. 7
|2:05 p.m.
|Asleep At The Wheel
|2:45 p.m.
|Cassandra Jenkins
|3:30 p.m.
|Noah Cyrus
|4:15 p.m.
|Charlotte Cardin
|6:15 p.m.
|Jazmine Sullivan
|7:00 p.m.
|Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
|9:00 p.m.
|Billy Strings
|10:15 p.m.
|The Chicks
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|2:05 p.m.
|The Ventures
|2:40 p.m.
|The Future X
|3:25 p.m.
|The Aquadolls
|4:05 p.m.
|Role Model
|5:15 p.m.
|Conan Gray
|6:25 p.m.
|Wallows
|7:30 p.m.
|Sofi Tukker
|8:35 p.m.
|Big Boi
|9:45 p.m.
|The War on Drugs
|11:00 p.m.
|Flume
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|2:05 p.m.
|Glove
|3:00 p.m.
|Taipei Houston
|3:45 p.m.
|Larry June
|4:50 p.m.
|Muna
|6:00 p.m.
|Spoon
|7:00 p.m.
|Paramore
|8:00 p.m.
|Marcus Mumford
|9:15 p.m.
|Kacey Musgraves
Channel 2
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Act
|Friday, Oct. 7
|2:05 p.m.
|Tamino
|2:50 p.m.
|Nation of Language
|3:45 p.m.
|ZAI1K
|4:15 p.m.
|Kevin Morby
|5:00 p.m.
|Gabriels
|6:00 p.m.
|Thebrosfresh
|7:00 p.m.
|James Blake
|8:00 p.m.
|Gayle
|9:00 p.m.
|L’Imperatrice
|10:00 p.m.
|Arlo Parks
|11:00 p.m.
|Omar Apollo
|Saturday, Oct.8
|2:05 p.m.
|Spill Tab
|2:50 p.m.
|Slayyyter
|3:35 p.m.
|Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodelicos
|4:45 p.m.
|Tyla Yaweh
|5:45 p.m.
|The Midnight
|7:00 p.m.
|Samia
|8:00 p.m.
|Sabrina Claudio
|9:00 p.m.
|Manchester Orchestra
|10:00 p.m.
|Tobe Nwigwe
|11:15 p.m.
|Diplo
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|2:05 p.m.
|Danielle Ponder
|3:00 p.m.
|Dehd
|3:45 p.m.
|Goth Babe
|4:45 p.m.
|Bia
|6:00 p.m.
|Oliver Tree
|7:00 p.m.
|6LACK
|8:00 p.m.
|Japanese Breakfast
|9:00 p.m.
|The Marias
|10:00 p.m.
|Big Wild
|11:15 p.m.
|Goose
Can You Stream 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival For Free?
Yes, if you’re not already subscribed to Hulu! Hulu offers new customers a 30-day free trial to either its ad-free or ad-supported tier.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival on Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.