How to Watch 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The trailblazing annual celebration of the biggest names in hip hop is coming to BET on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The BET “Hip Hop Awards” reigns as one of the top three cable award shows for Black viewers of 2021, and ranks in the Top 10 for most social cable awards in the last 12 months. The awards ceremony will bring together the hottest names in entertainment to pay homage to the best in hip-hop culture. You can watch every award, performance, and acceptance speech with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch BET Hip Hop Awards

About BET Hip Hop Awards

This year’s nominees include some of the biggest stars in hip hop, including A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, City Girls, Drake and more.

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards also brought together some of the hottest names in music to celebrate Hip Hop’s biggest night. Hosted by comedy trifecta 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean), the annual show delivered an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers, and tributes honoring hip-hop powerhouses. Watch this Tuesday to see what 2022’s ceremony has in store.

How to Stream BET Hip Hop Awards on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “BET Hip Hop Awards” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: BET + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: BET + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the Best Performances from 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards:

