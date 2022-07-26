How to Watch 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days Live for Free Without Cable

All eyes will be on the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days this week as coaches from some of the top programs in the country preview the upcoming season and you can watch 13 hours of live coverage on the Big Ten Network. This year’s event will have a USC and UCLA-shaped cloud above it as Michigan coach John Harbaugh, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, and the rest of the Big Ten discuss the conference’s two upcoming teams. Don’t miss any of the news from the event with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Big Ten Media Days Live For Free Without Cable

When: Tuesday, July 26 starting at 10:15 a.m. ET and Wednesday, July 27 starting at 11 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 26 starting at 10:15 a.m. ET and Wednesday, July 27 starting at 11 a.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

About Big Ten Media Day

Coverage of Big Ten Media Days will emanate live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will include press conferences for all 14 Big Ten football coaches, as well as remarks from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. Select players from each program will also be on hand to meet with assembled media.

The Big Ten Network will have 13 hours of coverage and all content can be streamed via tablet or mobile device on the Fox Sports App. Expansive coverage will also be available on the Big Ten Network’s Twitter, Facebook YouTube, and Instagram pages as well.

Big Ten Media Day Press Conference Schedule

Tuesday, July 26

Time (ET) Speaker Affiliation 10:15 a.m. Kevin Warren Big Ten Commissioner 11 a.m. Scott Frost Nebraska Coach 11:15 a.m. Michael Locksley Maryland Coach 11:30 a.m. PJ Fleck Minnesota Coach 11:45 a.m. Kirk Ferentz Iowa Coach 12 noon Tom Allen Indiana Coach 12:15 p.m. Pat Fitzgerald Northwestern Coach 12:30 p.m. Jim Harbaugh Michigan Coach

Wednesday, July 27

Time (ET) Speaker Affiliation 11 a.m. Jeff Brohm Purdue Coach 11:15 a.m. Bret Bielema Illinois Coach 11:30 a.m. Mel Tucker Michigan State Coach 11:45 a.m. Greg Schiano Rutgers Coach 12 noon James Franklin Penn State Coach 12:15 p.m. Paul Chryst Wisconsin Coach 12:30 p.m. Ryan Day Ohio State Coach

How to Stream the 2022 Big Ten Media Day for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Big Ten Media Day live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options