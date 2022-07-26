How to Watch 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days Live for Free Without Cable
All eyes will be on the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days this week as coaches from some of the top programs in the country preview the upcoming season and you can watch 13 hours of live coverage on the Big Ten Network. This year’s event will have a USC and UCLA-shaped cloud above it as Michigan coach John Harbaugh, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, and the rest of the Big Ten discuss the conference’s two upcoming teams. Don’t miss any of the news from the event with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 Big Ten Media Days Live For Free Without Cable
- When: Tuesday, July 26 starting at 10:15 a.m. ET and Wednesday, July 27 starting at 11 a.m. ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About Big Ten Media Day
Coverage of Big Ten Media Days will emanate live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will include press conferences for all 14 Big Ten football coaches, as well as remarks from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. Select players from each program will also be on hand to meet with assembled media.
The Big Ten Network will have 13 hours of coverage and all content can be streamed via tablet or mobile device on the Fox Sports App. Expansive coverage will also be available on the Big Ten Network’s Twitter, Facebook YouTube, and Instagram pages as well.
Big Ten Media Day Press Conference Schedule
Tuesday, July 26
|Time (ET)
|Speaker
|Affiliation
|10:15 a.m.
|Kevin Warren
|Big Ten Commissioner
|11 a.m.
|Scott Frost
|Nebraska Coach
|11:15 a.m.
|Michael Locksley
|Maryland Coach
|11:30 a.m.
|PJ Fleck
|Minnesota Coach
|11:45 a.m.
|Kirk Ferentz
|Iowa Coach
|12 noon
|Tom Allen
|Indiana Coach
|12:15 p.m.
|Pat Fitzgerald
|Northwestern Coach
|12:30 p.m.
|Jim Harbaugh
|Michigan Coach
Wednesday, July 27
|Time (ET)
|Speaker
|Affiliation
|11 a.m.
|Jeff Brohm
|Purdue Coach
|11:15 a.m.
|Bret Bielema
|Illinois Coach
|11:30 a.m.
|Mel Tucker
|Michigan State Coach
|11:45 a.m.
|Greg Schiano
|Rutgers Coach
|12 noon
|James Franklin
|Penn State Coach
|12:15 p.m.
|Paul Chryst
|Wisconsin Coach
|12:30 p.m.
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State Coach
How to Stream the 2022 Big Ten Media Day for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Big Ten Media Day live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
