How to Watch 2022 Carabao Cup Round 4, Manchester City vs. Liverpool, Live Without Cable

The 2022 FIFA World Cup may be over, but there’s more soccer to play before the year is over! The 2022-23 Carabao Cup is entering its fourth round, and Manchester City is gearing up to take on Liverpool on Thursday, Dec. 22 on ESPN+. Will it be Manchester star Erling Haaland who walks away from the match a hero, or will Mohamed Salah and Liverpool be bringing glad holiday tidings home with them? You can watch all the action with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch Carabao Cup Round 4, Manchester City vs. Liverpool

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About Carabao Cup Round 4, Manchester City vs. Liverpool

The Carabao Cup is a knockout soccer competition open to any English soccer club within the top four levels of the English soccer league system: The Premier League, The Champion’s League, League One, and League Two. The tournament is played over seven total rounds, with the final taking place at London’s illustrious Wembley Stadium.

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool will feature two of the top teams in the Premier League. Manchester City was last year’s champions, but Liverpool was second in the league, making this a rematch that Premier League fans can’t miss. Man City is coming off a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the last round of the tournament, while Liverpool beat Derby County 1-0 on penalty kicks. Who will get the upper hand in this year’s matchup?

Can you Stream Carabao Cup Round 4, Manchester City vs. Liverpool For Free?

Not at this time. The match is an ESPN+ exclusive, and ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Carabao Cup Round 4, Manchester City vs. Liverpool on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up espnplus.com ESPN+ ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders. … The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year. You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games. The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more. College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more. For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events. ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter. What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2. To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable. Sign Up $9.99 / month espnplus.com