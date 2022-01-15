How to Watch 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is back for the biggest event in midget racing. Kyle Larson, who won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, is trying to win his third straight Chil Bowl A-Main. You can stream the Lucas Oil Championship on Saturday, January 15th at 7pm ET on MAVTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch Chili Bowl 2022

When: Sunday, January 16 at 4:30 PM ET

TV: MAVTV

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

MAVTV is available on fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, as part of the Adventure Plus Add-On ($5). You can also get it with Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, which offers it with their Sports Plus Add-On.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson are the favorites, as the winners of the last five A-Main events. There are nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered in the race including 2020 Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott.

There are also drivers from IndyCar, Xfinity and Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, Whelen Modified Tour, and Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

How to Stream ‘Chili Bowl’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the Chili Bowl 2022 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options