ABC

How to Watch 2022 ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Live Online for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Get ready to deck the halls with “CMA Country Christmas” airing Thursday, Dec. 8 on ABC and the next day on Hulu and Disney+. The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season. There will be several on-stage performances by some of the biggest names in country music, so make sure you don’t miss it! You can watch ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM..

How to Watch 2022 'CMA Country Christmas'

About 2022 'CMA Country Christmas'

‘Tis the holiday season! The Country Music Association has revealed this year’s host and performers for its 13th annual holiday television special, “CMA Country Christmas.” Hosted by country music star Carly Pearce, “CMA Country Christmas” features performances by Steven Curtis Chapman, “Dan + Shay,” Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, “Old Dominion,” Molly Tuttle, and “The War And Treaty.”

“CMA Country Christmas” brings the holidays home again, right into your living room. The special invites viewers to get cozy with family and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past. Whether you’re a fan of Christmas, country music, or that old-time holiday nostalgia, you will not want to miss this year’s edition of “CMA Country Christmas.”

2022 'CMA Country Christmas' Trailer

  • ABC

    ABC is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

