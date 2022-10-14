How to Watch 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Live for Free Without Cable

Country music fans, get your hat and your best dancing boots ready for Friday! On Friday, Oct. 14, CMT is hosting its annual Artists of the Year awards ceremony. The evening will honor some of the biggest names in country music, with tons of live performances and a lifetime recognition award for superstar Alan Jackson. You’ll be able to stream every performance and see every award of CMT’s Artists of the Year awards with a 7-Day Free Trial to Philo.

How to Watch CMT Artists of the Year

When: Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET TV: CMT

About CMT Artists of the Year

Held since 2010, the Artists of the Year awards show is a celebration of the best and brightest achievements in country music every year. This year’s ceremony will include awards for Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce. Alan Jackson will receive the “Artist of a Lifetime” award recognizing his more than three decades of contributions to the world of country music, and Lainey Wilson will take home “Breakout Artist of the Year.”

Musical performances at the ceremony will include memorable, unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara, and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown, and Wilson.

There will also be a lineup of memorable presenters, including some of country music’s biggest celebrities. The presenters include Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Rascal Flatts vocalist Gary LeVox, Kelsea Ballerini, “Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille, and Grammy-winning hitmaker Shane McAnally. NASCAR luminary Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also be on hand (remotely) to make a special presentation to Combs.

How to Stream CMT Artists of the Year on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch CMT Artists of the Year using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.