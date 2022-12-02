 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+ ESPN ESPN2 ABC Fox CBS CBS Sports Network

How to Watch 2022 College Football Championship Weekend Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The college football season is coming to a close, which means that conference championship games have arrived! There will be 11 conference championships decided on Dec. 2-3 and more than a few will have major implications on the College Football Playoff. The two games to keep an eye on in terms of CFP berths are the Pac-12 and Big 12 Championships. If USC and TCU win those titles, they are in the playoff; but if they lose, that could open the door for Ohio State to sneak back in. You can watch all of the conference championship action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch College Football Championship Weekend

About College Football Championship Weekend

Conference championship action gets underway on Friday, Dec. 2 with the first big-time matchup kicking off on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. The USC Trojans will look to earn their first College Football Playoff berth. To do so, they will need to avenge their only loss of the season to Utah. If the Men of Troy win on Friday night, they are essentially assured of a spot in the CFP.

Similarly, if the TCU Horned Frogs remain undefeated by beating the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 12 noon ET, they will be in the playoff for the first time as well. However, if either of those teams loses, No. 5 Ohio State will be waiting to sneak into the field despite losing to Michigan in the regular season finale.

For a full schedule of the weekend’s games, check below:

Date Time (ET) Event Network
Friday, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship: North Texas vs. UTSA CBS Sports Network
8 p.m. Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. USC FOX
Saturday, Dec. 3 12 noon Big 12 Championship: Kansas State vs. TCU ABC
MAC Championship: Toledo vs. Ohio ESPN
3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina at Troy ESPN
4 p.m. American Athletic Championship: UCF at Tulane ABC
Mountain West Championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State FOX
SEC Championship: Georgia vs. LSU CBS
SWAC Championship: Southern at Jackson State ESPN2
8 p.m. ACC Championship: Clemson vs. North Carolina ABC
Big Ten Championship: Purdue vs. Michigan FOX

How to Stream College Football Championship Weekend on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch College Football Championship Weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount Plus, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+Paramount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99$4.99
ESPN----
ABC-----
ESPN+--------
ESPN2----
Fox----
CBS----$9.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $104.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, Fox, CBS, and CBS Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, Fox, CBS, and CBS Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, Fox, CBS, and CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, Fox, CBS, and CBS Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Watch ESPN Unveil the Top 6 Teams Heading into Conference Championship Weekend

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.