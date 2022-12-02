How to Watch 2022 College Football Championship Weekend Live For Free Without Cable

The college football season is coming to a close, which means that conference championship games have arrived! There will be 11 conference championships decided on Dec. 2-3 and more than a few will have major implications on the College Football Playoff. The two games to keep an eye on in terms of CFP berths are the Pac-12 and Big 12 Championships. If USC and TCU win those titles, they are in the playoff; but if they lose, that could open the door for Ohio State to sneak back in. You can watch all of the conference championship action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Conference championship action gets underway on Friday, Dec. 2 with the first big-time matchup kicking off on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. The USC Trojans will look to earn their first College Football Playoff berth. To do so, they will need to avenge their only loss of the season to Utah. If the Men of Troy win on Friday night, they are essentially assured of a spot in the CFP.

Similarly, if the TCU Horned Frogs remain undefeated by beating the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 12 noon ET, they will be in the playoff for the first time as well. However, if either of those teams loses, No. 5 Ohio State will be waiting to sneak into the field despite losing to Michigan in the regular season finale.

For a full schedule of the weekend’s games, check below:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Friday, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Conference USA Championship: North Texas vs. UTSA CBS Sports Network 8 p.m. Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. USC FOX Saturday, Dec. 3 12 noon Big 12 Championship: Kansas State vs. TCU ABC MAC Championship: Toledo vs. Ohio ESPN 3:30 p.m. Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina at Troy ESPN 4 p.m. American Athletic Championship: UCF at Tulane ABC Mountain West Championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State FOX SEC Championship: Georgia vs. LSU CBS SWAC Championship: Southern at Jackson State ESPN2 8 p.m. ACC Championship: Clemson vs. North Carolina ABC Big Ten Championship: Purdue vs. Michigan FOX

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch College Football Championship Weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Paramount Plus, and ESPN+.

