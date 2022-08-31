How to Watch 2022 College Football Games Live Online Without Cable
The 2022 NCAA Football season is officially here and this season it’s easier than ever to watch college football even if you have given up your cable or satellite subscription. While there are many changes on the horizon for college football fans, for this season at least, there are more options than ever to stream your favorite college football team — and many you can watch for free.
With so many channels broadcasting games, it’s gotten even more confusing where to find your favorite team. While some of the college football TV schedules are set before the season, thanks to flex scheduling, most marquee games won’t be set until a week or two before the game.
Whether your favorite team is in the A-10, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac-12, or another major conference, we will walk you through how you can watch the games.
Our Picks
Top Pick
Hulu + Live TV
- CBS, FOX, NBC, & ABC
- ESPN, FS1
- ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPNU, & BTN
- Includes ESPN+ at No Extra Charge
Budget Pick
Sling TV “Orange” Plan + Sports Extra
- ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (ABC Games)
- ACC Network, SEC Network, Longhorn Network
- ESPNU
- Pac-12 Network
- Add FOX, FS1, & Big Ten Network with Sling Blue
The majority of major college football games will air on local networks or major cable channels; some smaller conference games will air on college sports networks or internet sports channels.
Where to Watch College Football
- Local Networks: CBS, FOX, ABC, NBC
- Cable Sports Networks: ESPN, FS1, NBCSN
- College Sports Networks: Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, etc.
- Streaming Sports Networks: beIn, Stadium, ESPN+, Pluto.TV, Facebook
We picked the best live TV streaming service for the college sports fan in general, but also for your favorite college football team.
Local Networks
How to Watch College Football on Local Networks
Most major SEC games will air on CBS, while Notre Dame airs on NBC. Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten are traditionally broadcast on FOX and ABC. Some ACC and AAC games will also air on ABC.
Most live TV streaming services include local channels in their entry-level package, but not all local channels are available in every market. Fortunately, most streaming services include CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC in the majority of top-200 markets.
You can see which locals are available in your area by using our Channel Finder.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|Vidgo
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|50% OFF
|$20 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$59.95
|$64.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
Cable Sports Networks
How to Watch College Football on Cable Sports Networks
Most prime-time games from major conferences that don’t air on network television will air on national sports stations. Fortunately, most streaming services include ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|Vidgo
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|50% OFF
|$20 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$59.95
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|FS1 (Fox Sports 1)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|^ $11
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|USA Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
College Sports Networks
How to Watch College Football on College Sports Channels
Some games with lower profile matchups or teams are generally put on college sports networks like Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, and FS2.
Most of the services include Big Ten Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, and CBS Sports Network, but on some of them, you may have to upgrade to a higher plan.
fuboTV, Sling TV, and Vidgo are the only providers who offer the Pac-12 Network. fuboTV includes the channel in its Sports Plus Add-on ($11 per month), while Sling TV offers it in Sports Extra ($11) for Orange and/or Blue customers. Vidgo offers it as part of its $59.95 a month Plus package.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|Vidgo
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|50% OFF
|$20 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$59.95
|$64.99
|ACC Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|•
|ACC Network Extra
|-
|-
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|•
|Big Ten Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|^ $11
|•
|•
|CBS Sports Network
|≥ $104.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $89.99
|^ $8
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|•
|Longhorn Network
|-
|-
|-
|^ $11
|-
|•
|-
|Pac-12 Network
|-
|^ $11
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
|-
|SEC Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|•
Streaming-Only Channels
How to Watch College Football on Streaming-Only Channels
Some games will air on streaming-only networks like ESPN+, Peacock, ESPN3, Stadium, and Pluto TV.
These channels can be accessed either from your streaming service’s interface or from their own apps in the case of ESPN+ and Pluto TV.
ESPN+
This season ESPN+ will be home to over 500 FBS and FCS college football games, an increase of 25% since 2019, showcasing teams from the SEC to the SWAC and everything in between. The streamer will also now stream Oklahoma’s PPV game (Week 2 against Kent State), included in a subscription at no extra cost.
ESPN+ will air about 14 SEC games, between 13-17 Big 12 games, and 127 games spanning the Group of 5 conferences (AAC, C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt, and Independents not named Notre Dame). Throughout the course of the season, the worldwide leader in sports’ streaming service will play host to some of the most prestigious programs in the sport including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and more.
Peacock
Peacock will simulcast all Notre Dame home games this season for those with a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month). If you’re a Notre Dame fan, you will need Peacock though to stream the team’s Oct. 22 matchup vs. Toledo, which is only available on the streaming service.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|Vidgo
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|50% OFF
|$20 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$59.95
|$64.99
|ESPN3
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Stadium
|-
|^ $11
|-
|-
|-
|•
|^ $11
|Next Level Sports
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|beIN Sports
|-
|•
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|•
|^ $11
All Live Streaming Options for College Football
DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM offers locals, ESPN, FS1, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, and ESPNU as part of its Choice Plan, which is just $69.99 for your first two months, after a five-day free trial. One advantage to it is that you will also get your local regional sports network in nearly every market, so if you want to stream Bally Sports RSNs or others, this is your best option.
Sling TV
If you’re looking for a budget option — for just $17.50 for your first month, Sling Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. You can add the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month which includes the Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, and ACC Network.
For those that want more college football action, they can also add Sling Blue which adds FS1, FOX (in select markets), and Big Ten Network (with the Sports Extra add-on).
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV offers locals, ESPN, FS1, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU for just $69.99 per month, and includes ESPN+ and Disney+ with the subscription.
fuboTV
fuboTV offers locals, ESPN, FS1, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU. It is also one of the only options to get Pac-12 Network and includes select FOX games in 4K on the Elite Plan. You can get the service for just $69.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial.
Vidgo
Vidgo offers locals (ABC and FOX), ESPN, FS1, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and ESPNU as part of their $59.95 per month Plus Plan.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV offers locals, ESPN, FS1, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU for $64.99 a month.