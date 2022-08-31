How to Watch 2022 College Football Games Live Online Without Cable

The 2022 NCAA Football season is officially here and this season it’s easier than ever to watch college football even if you have given up your cable or satellite subscription. While there are many changes on the horizon for college football fans, for this season at least, there are more options than ever to stream your favorite college football team — and many you can watch for free.

With so many channels broadcasting games, it’s gotten even more confusing where to find your favorite team. While some of the college football TV schedules are set before the season, thanks to flex scheduling, most marquee games won’t be set until a week or two before the game.

Whether your favorite team is in the A-10, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac-12, or another major conference, we will walk you through how you can watch the games.

The majority of major college football games will air on local networks or major cable channels; some smaller conference games will air on college sports networks or internet sports channels.

We picked the best live TV streaming service for the college sports fan in general, but also for your favorite college football team.

Local Networks

How to Watch College Football on Local Networks

Most major SEC games will air on CBS, while Notre Dame airs on NBC. Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten are traditionally broadcast on FOX and ABC. Some ACC and AAC games will also air on ABC.

Most live TV streaming services include local channels in their entry-level package, but not all local channels are available in every market. Fortunately, most streaming services include CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC in the majority of top-200 markets.

You can see which locals are available in your area by using our Channel Finder.

Cable Sports Networks

How to Watch College Football on Cable Sports Networks

Most prime-time games from major conferences that don’t air on network television will air on national sports stations. Fortunately, most streaming services include ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

College Sports Networks

How to Watch College Football on College Sports Channels

Some games with lower profile matchups or teams are generally put on college sports networks like Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, and FS2.

Most of the services include Big Ten Network, ACC Network, SEC Network, and CBS Sports Network, but on some of them, you may have to upgrade to a higher plan.

fuboTV, Sling TV, and Vidgo are the only providers who offer the Pac-12 Network. fuboTV includes the channel in its Sports Plus Add-on ($11 per month), while Sling TV offers it in Sports Extra ($11) for Orange and/or Blue customers. Vidgo offers it as part of its $59.95 a month Plus package.

Streaming-Only Channels

How to Watch College Football on Streaming-Only Channels

Some games will air on streaming-only networks like ESPN+, Peacock, ESPN3, Stadium, and Pluto TV.

These channels can be accessed either from your streaming service’s interface or from their own apps in the case of ESPN+ and Pluto TV.