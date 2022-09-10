How to Watch 2022 Creative Arts Emmys for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Television awards season is kicking off this weekend! The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys are coming to FXX on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The Creative Arts Emmys recognize technical achievements in American TV. They are awarded to behind-the-scenes personnel like set decorators, video editors, production designers, sound engineers, cinematographers and casting directors. While the winners were already announced at multiple ceremonies last weekend, you won’t want to miss a second of the pageantry of the Creative Arts Emmys with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET TV: FXX

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM.

The awards ceremony will be available to stream on Hulu starting on Sept. 11.

About The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys celebrate the very best in the year’s technical achievements in prime-time television production. The awards cover shows produced between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, and the nominees were selected by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The award ceremonies took place on Sept. 3 and 4, 2022.

The awards show has become something of a celebration of streamers and the shows they produce with HBO Max leading the way. HBO Max’s “Euphoria” tied “Succession” with 13 total Creative Arts Emmy nominations.

There are some pretty big names up for awards this year too. Former President Barack Obama, legendary director Peter Jackson, reality show luminary RuPaul, and Academy Award nominee Chadwick Boseman — who sadly passed away in 2020 — are all up for awards. The stars will be out for the Creative Arts Emmys award ceremony, so don’t miss a second of the show!

