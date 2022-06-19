 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Canada Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

For the first time since 2019, F1 returns to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal and, as always, you can watch all of the racing action on ESPN. Will Max Verstappen guide Red Bull to another victory? Will Charles Leclerc get Ferrari back on the board? Or will we finally see another racer/team get to Victory Lane? Find out this Sunday, June 19 starting at 2 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

2022 F1 Race Results

GRAND PRIX DATE WINNER CAR LAPS TIME
Bahrain 20 Mar 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 57 1:37:33.584
Saudi Arabia 27 Mar 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 50 1:24:19.293
Australia 10 Apr 2022 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 58 1:27:46.548
Emilia Romagna 24 Apr 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 63 1:32:07.986
Miami 08 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 57 1:34:24.258
Spain 22 May 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 66 1:37:20.475
Monaco 29 May 2022 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING RBPT 64 1:56:30.265
Azerbaijan 12 Jun 2022 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING RBPT 51 1:34:05.941

2022 F1 Driver Standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS
1 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING RBPT 150
2 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING RBPT 129
3 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 116
4 George Russell GBR MERCEDES 99
5 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 83
6 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 62
7 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 50
8 Valtteri Bottas FIN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 40
9 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 31
10 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI RBPT 16
11 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 16
12 Kevin Magnussen DEN HAAS FERRARI 15
13 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 15
14 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 13
15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI RBPT 11
16 Alexander Albon THA WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3
17 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 2
18 Zhou Guanyu CHN ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1
19 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg GER ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 0

2022 F1 Team Standings

POS TEAM PTS
1 RED BULL RACING RBPT 279
2 FERRARI 199
3 MERCEDES 161
4 MCLAREN MERCEDES 65
5 ALPINE RENAULT 47
6 ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 41
7 ALPHATAURI RBPT 27
8 HAAS FERRARI 15
9 ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 15
10 WILLIAMS MERCEDES 3

How to Stream the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Canada for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Canada live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Weekend Warm-Up! | 2022 Canadian Grand Prix

