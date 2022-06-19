How to Watch 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Canada Live For Free Without Cable
For the first time since 2019, F1 returns to the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal and, as always, you can watch all of the racing action on ESPN. Will Max Verstappen guide Red Bull to another victory? Will Charles Leclerc get Ferrari back on the board? Or will we finally see another racer/team get to Victory Lane? Find out this Sunday, June 19 starting at 2 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
- When: Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
2022 F1 Race Results
|GRAND PRIX
|DATE
|WINNER
|CAR
|LAPS
|TIME
|Bahrain
|20 Mar 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|57
|1:37:33.584
|Saudi Arabia
|27 Mar 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|50
|1:24:19.293
|Australia
|10 Apr 2022
|Charles Leclerc
|FERRARI
|58
|1:27:46.548
|Emilia Romagna
|24 Apr 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|63
|1:32:07.986
|Miami
|08 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|57
|1:34:24.258
|Spain
|22 May 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|66
|1:37:20.475
|Monaco
|29 May 2022
|Sergio Perez
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|64
|1:56:30.265
|Azerbaijan
|12 Jun 2022
|Max Verstappen
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|51
|1:34:05.941
2022 F1 Driver Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|150
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|129
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|FERRARI
|116
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|99
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|FERRARI
|83
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|MERCEDES
|62
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|50
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|40
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|ALPINE RENAULT
|31
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|16
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|ALPINE RENAULT
|16
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|HAAS FERRARI
|15
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|15
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|13
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|11
|16
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|2
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|HAAS FERRARI
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|0
2022 F1 Team Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|1
|RED BULL RACING RBPT
|279
|2
|FERRARI
|199
|3
|MERCEDES
|161
|4
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|65
|5
|ALPINE RENAULT
|47
|6
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|41
|7
|ALPHATAURI RBPT
|27
|8
|HAAS FERRARI
|15
|9
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|15
|10
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|3
How to Stream the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Canada for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Canada live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•