How to Watch 2022 FedEx Cup PGA Tour Championship Live for Free Without Cable

Stephen Silver

The controversial LIV Golf tour may be getting a lot of attention, but the traditional PGA Tour is getting ready to hold its 2022 FedEx Cup PGA Tour Championship. That event is taking place between Thursday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 28 in Georgia, and the Golf Channel, NBC, and ESPN+’s PGA Tour Live will cover all four days of the tournament. Just 30 players remain in contention for the $18 million Tour Championship top prize. You can stream it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 FedEx Cup PGA Tour Championship

About The 2022 FedEx Cup PGA Tour Championship

The FedEx Cup is the PGA’s playoff system, in which points are assigned from tournaments throughout the season. The playoff started with 125 players in contention, and heading into the FedEx Cup it has just 30 players left.

The tournament is being held at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and the participating competitors include defending champion Patrick Cantlay, as well as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Adam Scott.

2022 FedEx Cup PGA Tour Championship Schedule

Date Time (ET) Platform
Thursday, Aug. 25 1-6 p.m. Golf Channel
11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 26 1-6 p.m. Golf Channel
11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Saturday, Aug. 27 1-2:30 p.m. Golf Channel
2:30-7 p.m. NBC
12:30-7 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Sunday, Aug. 28 12-1:30 p.m. Golf Channel
1:30-6 p.m. NBC
11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

How to Stream the 2022 FedEx Cup PGA Tour Championship on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Six of these providers allow you to watch 2022 FedEx Cup PGA Tour Championship” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

Preview for the FedEx PGA Tour Championship

