How to Watch 2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable
The Bahrain Grand Prix officially kicks off the F1 season and race fans have been waiting for this day since the thrilling conclusion of the 2021 season when Max Verstappen snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and won the F1 World Championship. Will Verstappen start 2022 with a victory? Will Lewis Hamilton avenge his December loss and start 2022 with a win? Find out Sunday, March 20 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.
How to Watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable
- When: Sunday, March 20 at 11 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
About the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Verstappen barely won last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix — beating Hamilton by 0.7 seconds. Verstappen is primed for another strong showing as he’s recorded the fastest times in practice so far and enters as the moneyline favorite to win the race at +120. Hamilton actually enters the event with the fourth-best odds at +850, coming in behind Charles Leclerc (+250) and Carlos Sainz (+750).
