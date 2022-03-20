 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

How to Watch 2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The Bahrain Grand Prix officially kicks off the F1 season and race fans have been waiting for this day since the thrilling conclusion of the 2021 season when Max Verstappen snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and won the F1 World Championship. Will Verstappen start 2022 with a victory? Will Lewis Hamilton avenge his December loss and start 2022 with a win? Find out Sunday, March 20 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.

How to Watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live For Free Without Cable

About the 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen barely won last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix — beating Hamilton by 0.7 seconds. Verstappen is primed for another strong showing as he’s recorded the fastest times in practice so far and enters as the moneyline favorite to win the race at +120. Hamilton actually enters the event with the fourth-best odds at +850, coming in behind Charles Leclerc (+250) and Carlos Sainz (+750).

ESPN

ESPN is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

FP1 Highlights | 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.