 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

How to Watch 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

There is perhaps no individual honor in all of sports held in as high esteem as the Heisman Trophy, and on Saturday, Dec. 10, one more name will be etched in the award’s history. The Heisman Trophy is given annually to the best college football player in the nation. This year, the four finalists — all quarterbacks — are Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. The ceremony takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10 on ESPN, and you can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony

About 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony

Football luminaries will gather on Saturday to award the 2022 Heisman Trophy to one of four finalists. This year’s nominees are all quarterbacks: Stetson Bennett (Georgia), Max Duggan (TCU), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Caleb Williams (USC). Heisman voting concluded after conference championship games were played Dec. 2-3 and the 2022 finalists were announced on Monday, Dec. 5. Former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III (2011), Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989) will help to host the award presentation show.

The awards show will not be the only Heisman-themed programming available on Dec. 10. “The Heisman Show” will air live from 7:30-8 p.m. ET on ESPN’s social and digital platforms immediately preceding the Heisman presentation ceremony. Hosted by Christine Williamson, Kelsey Riggs, and Harry Lyles Jr., the show will feature red-carpet interviews from all four finalists and a mix of analysis and interviews with the Heisman Ceremony broadcast team and former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III and Tim Tebow.

How to Stream 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch 'Undisputed' Hosts Debate Heisman Finalists

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.