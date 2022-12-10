How to Watch 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony Live For Free Without Cable

There is perhaps no individual honor in all of sports held in as high esteem as the Heisman Trophy, and on Saturday, Dec. 10, one more name will be etched in the award’s history. The Heisman Trophy is given annually to the best college football player in the nation. This year, the four finalists — all quarterbacks — are Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and USC’s Caleb Williams. The ceremony takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10 on ESPN, and you can watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

About 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony

Football luminaries will gather on Saturday to award the 2022 Heisman Trophy to one of four finalists. This year’s nominees are all quarterbacks: Stetson Bennett (Georgia), Max Duggan (TCU), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Caleb Williams (USC). Heisman voting concluded after conference championship games were played Dec. 2-3 and the 2022 finalists were announced on Monday, Dec. 5. Former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III (2011), Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989) will help to host the award presentation show.

The awards show will not be the only Heisman-themed programming available on Dec. 10. “The Heisman Show” will air live from 7:30-8 p.m. ET on ESPN’s social and digital platforms immediately preceding the Heisman presentation ceremony. Hosted by Christine Williamson, Kelsey Riggs, and Harry Lyles Jr., the show will feature red-carpet interviews from all four finalists and a mix of analysis and interviews with the Heisman Ceremony broadcast team and former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III and Tim Tebow.

How to Stream 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation Ceremony using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services