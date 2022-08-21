 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 Little League Classic: Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Major League Baseball goes back to basics when the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles play in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic on ESPN. The game will emanate from Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. – home of the Little League World Series. While the main broadcast will be helmed by the “Sunday Night Baseball” team of Karl Ravech, Eduardo Prez, and David Cone, there will also be a KidsCast alternate broadcast airing on ESPN2. Both 2022 Little League Classic broadcasts air on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 MLB Little League Classic

About the 2022 MLB Little League Classic

“Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdow”n will travel to Williamsport, Pa. for the MLB Little League Classic pregame show, starting at 6 p.m. from Historic Bowman Field. Karl Ravech will host the one-hour pregame show with Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Jeff Passan, and Xavier Scruggs. Then, Ravech, Perez, and Cone will be on the call for the actual game.

Over on ESPN2 will be the exclusive home of the KidsCast featuring an all-kids broadcast team. The team includes students from the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp. This year, 18-year-old Max Wallace and 14-year-old Leo Roth will provide commentary with 11-year-old Pepper Persley reporting.

The team will document the Red Sox vs. Orioles game for all ages from a youth perspective while highlighting the full Williamsport experience. KidsCast will also include special guests joining Wallace, Roth, and Persley on the telecast.

How to Stream the 2022 MLB Little League Classic for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 MLB Little League Classic live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

MLB Little League Classic-Sights and Sounds

