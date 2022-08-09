How to Watch 2022 Little League World Series Softball Live for Free Without Cable
The 48th Little League Softball World Series heads to Greenville, NC where 12 teams compete in a modified double-elimination tournament, culminating with the Little League Softball World Series Championship. The ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and the Longhorn Network, will be your home for all the action, which you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 Little League Softball World Series
- When: Running Aug. 9 through Aug. 15
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 Little League Softball World Series
ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ will carry all the Little League Softball action leading up to the Championship Game. Play-by-play commentators Matt Schick and Courtney Lyle, analysts Jenny Dalton-Hill, Michelle Smith and Amanda Scarborough, and reporter Kris Budden make up the Little League Softball World Series commentary team. The #SummerofSoftball with Little League and Athletes Unlimited Softball continues through the Little League Softball World Series, entertaining fans on ESPN platforms through the end of August.
2022 Little League Softball World Series Softball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Tue, Aug. 9
|10 a.m.
|Mid-Atlantic vs. Central
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Northwest vs. Southwest
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|North Carolina vs. West
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Asia-Pacific vs. Canada
|ESPN+
|Wed, Aug. 10
|10 a.m.
|Latin America vs. W2
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|New England vs. W1
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Europe & Africa vs. W4
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southeast vs. W3
|ESPN+
|Thu, Aug. 11
|10 a.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 9
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 10
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 11
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 12
|ESPN+
|Fri, Aug. 12
|10 a.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 13
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Game 14
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Pool A Semifinal 1
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Pool B Semifinal 1
|ESPN2
|Sat, Aug. 13
|1 p.m.
|Pool A Semifinal 2
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Pool B Semifinal 2
|ESPN2
|Sun, Aug. 14
|1 p.m.
|Pool B Final
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Pool A Final
|ESPN
|Mon, Aug. 15
|4 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Third Place Game
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Little League Softball World Series Final
|ESPN
How to Stream the 2022 Little League Softball World Series for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Little League Softball World Series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
