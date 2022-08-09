How to Watch 2022 Little League World Series Softball Live for Free Without Cable

The 48th Little League Softball World Series heads to Greenville, NC where 12 teams compete in a modified double-elimination tournament, culminating with the Little League Softball World Series Championship. The ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and the Longhorn Network, will be your home for all the action, which you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 Little League Softball World Series

About the 2022 Little League Softball World Series

ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ will carry all the Little League Softball action leading up to the Championship Game. Play-by-play commentators Matt Schick and Courtney Lyle, analysts Jenny Dalton-Hill, Michelle Smith and Amanda Scarborough, and reporter Kris Budden make up the Little League Softball World Series commentary team. The #SummerofSoftball with Little League and Athletes Unlimited Softball continues through the Little League Softball World Series, entertaining fans on ESPN platforms through the end of August.

2022 Little League Softball World Series Softball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Tue, Aug. 9 10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic vs. Central ESPN+ 1 p.m. Northwest vs. Southwest ESPN+ 4 p.m. North Carolina vs. West ESPN+ 7 p.m. Asia-Pacific vs. Canada ESPN+ Wed, Aug. 10 10 a.m. Latin America vs. W2 ESPN+ 1 p.m. New England vs. W1 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Europe & Africa vs. W4 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast vs. W3 ESPN+ Thu, Aug. 11 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 9 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 10 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 11 ESPN+ 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 12 ESPN+ Fri, Aug. 12 10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 13 ESPN+ 1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 14 ESPN+ 4 p.m. Pool A Semifinal 1 ESPN2 7 p.m. Pool B Semifinal 1 ESPN2 Sat, Aug. 13 1 p.m. Pool A Semifinal 2 ESPN2 4 p.m. Pool B Semifinal 2 ESPN2 Sun, Aug. 14 1 p.m. Pool B Final ESPN 4 p.m. Pool A Final ESPN Mon, Aug. 15 4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Third Place Game ESPN 7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Final ESPN

How to Stream the 2022 Little League Softball World Series for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Little League Softball World Series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

