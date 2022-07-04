How to Watch 2022 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Live for Free Without Cable

Join NBC in lighting up the New York skyline during the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular! Hosts Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer bring you a two-hour celebration featuring musical guests, inspirational stores, and a beautiful fireworks display reflected off the East River. Be part of the entertainment on July 4 from 8-10 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

When: Monday, July 4 from 8 pm to 10 p.m. ET

Monday, July 4 from 8 pm to 10 p.m. ET TV: NBC

Stream: NBC

You will also be able to stream the event on Peacock

About the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular returns for its 46th year, promising an evening of music, stories, and sights for viewers worldwide. Anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer come back to host the two-hour festivities featuring musical acts 5 Seconds of Summer, Carly Pearce, Dizzy Sense, and more. Other guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda and Freestyle Love Supreme, as well as “Moulin Rouge: The Musical” cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer, and Jeigh Madjus. Celebrity Barbecue Expert David Rose is also slated to appear.

As in Macy’s spectaculars of the past, viewers can expect inspirational stories from everyday heroes and celebrities about what it truly means to live in the United States. The series “The American Spirit” will feature such guests as Craig Ferguson, Paulina Porizkova, and Wolfgang Puck. Encore presentations will be aired from 10-11 p.m. ET and PT times on NBC.

