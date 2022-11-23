How to Watch 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live for Free Without Cable

One of the most beloved parts of the Thanksgiving holiday is returning to NBC and CBS. The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on both networks, as well as their streaming services Peacock and Paramount+ on Nov. 24. The parade will feature thousands of balloons and floats, as well as the yearly visit from Santa Claus himself to celebrate the official beginning of the holiday season. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition like no other, and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will also be available to Paramount+ Premium users via their live CBS stream. Similarly, Peacock Premium Plus users will be able to watch live via the stream of their local NBC affiliate.

About 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For decades, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been one of the nation’s most anticipated and watched holiday celebrations. The 96th edition of the parade will bring the nation together with a dazzling lineup featuring giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, show stopping marching bands, high-spirited performance groups, whimsical clowns, music stars and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

The NBC feed will be hosted by “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, and will feature an exclusive musical performance from Grammy Award-winning recording artist and New York Times bestselling author Mariah Carey, lovingly known as the Queen of Christmas.

Meanwhile “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier and TV personality Keltie Knight will host for CBS. The highlights of this broadcast include special performances by the casts of the hit Broadway musicals “Moulin Rouge” and “SIX the Musical,” as well as guest appearances from stars of CBS series, such as “FBI” star Jeremy Sisto, “The Equalizer” star Liza Lapira and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bandleader Louis Cato.

How to Stream 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

